Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog
Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.
eaglecountryonline.com
St. Mary Preschool to Host Open House
The event will take place Feb. 9. (Aurora, Ind.) – St. Mary Preschool is hosting an open house. The event will take place on Thursday, February 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Preschool, 211 Fourth Street in Aurora. Parents will learn about the Pre-K Program, which...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Home & Garden Show Comes to Lawrenceburg Feb. 3-5
Over 60 vendors will pack the Lawrenceburg Event Center. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Southeast Indiana’s largest home and garden show will take place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center this weekend, offering three days of great ideas for building, remodeling, landscaping and more. The event is sponsored by the Dearborn County Home Builders Association and features more than 60+ vendors under one roof.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Golf Course Up for Sale
(West Harrison, Ind.) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a golf course?. Grand Oak Golf Club has been listed for $2.7 million by White's Realty. The 18-hole golf course was built in 1989 by renowned golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Hurdzan has designed or co-designed several other courses in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, including Lassing Pointe in Union, Kentucky.
eaglecountryonline.com
Four EIAC Football Stars Sign with Thomas More University
The pipeline from southeastern Indiana to northern Kentucky continues for the Saints program. Eli Aston, Elijah Freeman, and Brady Morehead. Photos by Thomas More Football. Austin Ballart not pictured. (Crestview Hills, Ky.) – Thomas More University’s football team is continuing to tap into the southeastern Indiana pipeline. On...
eaglecountryonline.com
St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Reds Donate Baseball, Softball Equipment to Area Schools
The equipment will be distributed to 19 high schools in northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. Pictured: Tony Hyott, FACHE – St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Assistant Vice President, Patient Services, Reds Players & Alum- Spencer Steer, Cam Collier, & Corky Miller, Terry Smith – Board President, Pitch In For Baseball, Charley Frank – Executive Director, Reds Community Fund. Photo provided.
Listermanns announce retirement, plans to pass company to new owners
Dan and Sue Listermann announced their retirement from Listermann Brewing Company on Thursday; instead, the company will be helmed by Terrie and Steve Ipson.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, Hamilton County Health said
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.
eaglecountryonline.com
Five Earn Weekly Honors from the ORVC
The weekly awards went to students at Milan, JCD, South Ripley and Switzerland County. (Milan, Ind.) – Five student-athletes have earned weekly honors from the Ohio River Valley Conference. The ORVC Report for January 23-28 was released on Thursday. Milan’s Emma Voss was named the ORVC Girls Basketball Player...
eaglecountryonline.com
Redar, Baker, Trabel Named to HBCA District 3 Team
INDIANAPOLIS – Three area high school basketball stars have been recognized as among the best senior players in southern Indiana. The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association announced this week their 2022-23 Girls All-District Teams. Lawrenceburg’s Lizzie Redar and the East Central duo of Josie Trabel and Laney Baker were among...
eaglecountryonline.com
Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week in Aurora
The city is using a Community Crossing Grant to make improvements. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City of Aurora will begin resurfacing projects next week. Around $654,000 will be used to make improvements along Billingsley Drive, Richmond and Washington streets, Bridgeway, and 4th Street. The projects are being funded by a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ivy Tech Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
eaglecountryonline.com
Friendship State Bank Accepting Scholarship Applications
Three scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in the area. (Friendship, Ind.) – The Friendship State Bank is accepting applications for their Wilke S. and James W. Lemon Scholarship. To qualify, students must be a high school senior with a 2.5 GPA or better, plan on attending...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking one lane on I-471 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — The left lane on northbound I-471 is blocked due to a crash on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet used traffic cameras in the area to report...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear: Expansion Project Will Create 400+ Jobs in NKY
The project increases distribution and logistics presence in Northern Kentucky. (Frankfort, Ky.) – A freight company is investing millions of dollars to expand their presence in northern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear today announced that Whitehorse Freight LLC will spend $5.4 million to purchase an existing space in Crestview Hills.
