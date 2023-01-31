ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Benzinga

FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Health

FDA Panel Endorses Updated COVID Shots for All, Regardless of Vaccination Status

The monovalent COVID vaccines should be phased out and all people should receive the updated bivalent COVID vaccines, an FDA advisory committee said on Thursday.The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously to simplify the COVID vaccination process.The bivalent COVID vaccines continue to provide more protection against the virus, even when faced with newer Omicron variants.The original monovalent COVID vaccines should be phased out, and all people, regardless of vaccination status, should receive a bivalent shot when being vaccinated, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee said on Thursday. Twenty-one members from the the Vaccines and...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products

The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
CBS News

CBD has too many safety unknowns to be regulated, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn't been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements."[I]t is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives," FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.She added, "For example, we have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm."Instead, the FDA called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing...
contagionlive.com

CDC Warns of Artificial Tears Brand Infection and FDA Issues Warning Letter for Mpox Prevention, Treatment

A specific brand, EzriCare Artificial Tears, has been associated with multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition, FDA has sent a letter to companies making claims of prevention and treatment for mpox. The CDC is investigating a multistate cluster of Verona Integron‐mediated Metallo‐β‐lactamase (VIM)‐ and Guiana‐Extended Spectrum‐β‐Lactamase (GES) producing carbapenem-resistant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy