FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did An FDA Chief Call To End COVID-19 Vaccine Because ‘Millions Are Dropping Dead’?
A post shared on Facebook purports FDA chief called to end to COVID-19 vaccinations because “millions are dropping dead.”. There is no evidence for this claim. It stems originally from a website notorious for spreading misinformation. Fact Check:. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers in the state to...
FDA pulls authorization for COVID antibody treatment over lack of effectiveness
Evusheld, the preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, has lost its emergency use authorization in the U.S. as it is most likely not effective against the strains of the coronavirus currently circulating.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
FDA warns of health risk recall of nearly 1,000 pounds of H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Customers with food sensitivities or allergies to soy and egg should be particularly concerned about the recall, as they could face serious health consequences. The FDA announced the recall on Jan. 11, 2023 (source).
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Updated Booster Shots, Not Original COVID Vaccines, Should Be Standard: FDA Panel
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend that the agency phase out original versions of COVID vaccines for use in the unvaccinated, in favor of updated bivalent booster shots. Committee members also weighed a proposal...
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Column: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them
Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to quadruple the price of their COVID vaccines, putting them out of reach for millions. The U.S. should step in.
foodsafetynews.com
Another patient confirmed in outbreak traced to enoki mushrooms; FDA renews warning
Officials with the Food and Drug administration are doubling down on their warning against certain enoki mushrooms because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed another patient in a Listeria outbreak. The public warning issued Jan. 18 came on the heels of a Jan. 17 announcement that the...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
FDA Panel Endorses Updated COVID Shots for All, Regardless of Vaccination Status
The monovalent COVID vaccines should be phased out and all people should receive the updated bivalent COVID vaccines, an FDA advisory committee said on Thursday.The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously to simplify the COVID vaccination process.The bivalent COVID vaccines continue to provide more protection against the virus, even when faced with newer Omicron variants.The original monovalent COVID vaccines should be phased out, and all people, regardless of vaccination status, should receive a bivalent shot when being vaccinated, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee said on Thursday. Twenty-one members from the the Vaccines and...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products
The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
CBD has too many safety unknowns to be regulated, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn't been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements."[I]t is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives," FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.She added, "For example, we have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm."Instead, the FDA called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing...
contagionlive.com
CDC Warns of Artificial Tears Brand Infection and FDA Issues Warning Letter for Mpox Prevention, Treatment
A specific brand, EzriCare Artificial Tears, has been associated with multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition, FDA has sent a letter to companies making claims of prevention and treatment for mpox. The CDC is investigating a multistate cluster of Verona Integron‐mediated Metallo‐β‐lactamase (VIM)‐ and Guiana‐Extended Spectrum‐β‐Lactamase (GES) producing carbapenem-resistant...
