Standard, CA

Related
Robb Report

From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories

New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
MindBodyGreen

Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More

Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
Eater

The People Behind Ikea Are Opening a Nordic ‘Food Culture Hub’ in Downtown San Francisco

Here’s some exciting news for anyone who’s ever used furniture shopping as an excuse to devour a plate of Swedish meatballs and a side of lingonberry sauce: Ingka Centres, a sister company to Swedish furniture store Ikea, plans to open a food hall with focuses on sustainability, plant-based foods, and Nordic cuisine in downtown San Francisco. Called Saluhall, the multilevel food hall should open by the end of the year, following the May opening of San Francisco’s first Ikea store, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The furniture store will anchor the upcoming Livat mall located at 945 Market Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Where to Buy Bonbons for Valentine’s Day

I am an avowed supporter of Valentine’s Day — not because I have a particularly rosy-eyed view of love and friendships, although I am also pro those things. It is 95 percent because of the candy, specifically chocolate. I enjoy eating chocolate all year round, but on Valentine’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

This Is LA’s Ultimate Chocolate Croissant

Haris Car’s quest to develop the ultimate chocolate croissant began a year ago. Previously, he focused on crafting bean-to-bar chocolates using ethically-sourced, single-origin cacao at his namesake cafe/manufactory in Pasadena. Since opening in 2021 on the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Catalina Avenue, the cafe has served croissants that were made by Joseph Abrakjian at nearby Seed Bakery using Car’s chocolate batons. Car hadn’t considered taking up viennoiserie — the technically difficult and notoriously finicky pursuit required to make butter-rich and flaky pastries like Danishes and kouign amann — but after a year of proofing and baking the pastries each morning, and picking Abrakjian’s brain along the way, he grew increasingly compelled by the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Italian American Classic You’ve Never Heard Of

MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village, especially the blocks between Bleecker and West Third, is one of the city’s greatest restaurant rows. Around 3 p.m. or so, it begins to crowd with eager diners who patronize dozens of dining establishments and honky tonk bars, and as you stand in their midst you’ll see falafels, smash burgers, banh mi, slices of pizza, kati rolls, doner kebab sandwiches, and cones of double-cooked Belgian fries sail by. Even as far back as 1971 — the year Mamoun’s Falafel was founded — Malcolm Forbes referred to the street as the “Mardi-Gras bacchanalian swarm of MacDougal Street.”
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Paris to South of France

Fancy a road trip packed with historical sights, parks and coastal views, with a vineyard visit or two along the way? Then look no further; this delightful journey takes you from the city of love, Paris, to the world-famous style and sophistication in the South of France. The 1,110 km...
Eater

A Rare Rotary Shabu-Shabu Is Coming to Wicker Park

Signage has gone up and been taken down outside a restaurant space on the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue once pegged for Sushi Plus. Though the space has laid dormant for much of the pandemic, Chicago restaurateur Duo Tang has a new plan in motion. Tan is poised to open...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A New Melrose Restaurant Wants to Bring Euro Club Vibes to LA’s Sushi Scene

Melrose Avenue is about to get some more sushi, thanks to the international chain Sushi Palace, which hails from Germany of all places. The well-known upscale-casual outfit offers everything from nigiri to rolls, bowls, and set menu options that even include some vegan iterations. The group has expanded quickly across Germany thanks to a hybrid model that prioritizes takeout and delivery as well as in-restaurant dining, and now Sushi Palace is ready to jump to America’s sushi capital, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

