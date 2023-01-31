ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers Star Named to Pro Bowl as Late Addition

By Nick Schultz
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another Pittsburgh Steeler is heading to the Pro Bowl.

Friday, the Steelers announced Cam Heyward will replace Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in the game. He’s the third Pittsburgh player selected to the game, joining starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, who won’t participate in the game.

Heyward had an impressive 2022 season, totaling 74 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He was a key part of the Steelers’ defense as they finished 9-8 this season, just missing out on the playoffs. This will mark his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Jones opted out of the game to focus on preparing for the Super Bowl after the Chiefs fought off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the game, and players from both teams have opted out of the Pro Bowl as a result.

The Pro Bowl will be much different this year

With eight skills competitions in addition to a flag football game, fans can expect a new product this year. There has been an issue with making the game competitive. Making sure that players play hard, but remain uninjured.

To add to the uniqueness, there are two Pro Bowl captains fans will have mixed feelings about. Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson will be on opposing sides of one another, according to TMZ. They are going to be helping guide the two teams along with coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

It looks like the NFL wants to get some comedy and entertainment into the mix. This is kinda like letting celebrities be the coach or team captain during the NBA All-Star Game. Davidson and Snoop should make things unpredictable for sure.

Davidson is going to be repping for the NFC and Uncle Snoop is going to be at the head of the AFC. The Pro Bowl festivities are taking place in Las Vegas.

If these two get involved at all in the athletic competitions, I know who I’m putting my money on. Even at 51 years old, I’ll take the man from the LBC.

sweetp love
2d ago

Cam Heyward should have been in there anyway not just replacing someone else..

