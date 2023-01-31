ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

47% of Cash-Strapped Middle-Income Americans Are Making This Huge Mistake

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ul9Cv_0kXdrZT900

Image source: Getty Images

For pretty much all of 2022, consumers struggled with rampant inflation . And a lot of middle-income Americans found that their paychecks just couldn't keep up with higher living costs.

In fact, a lot of middle earners had to cut back on spending to cope with higher expenses. But in a recent survey by Primerica , 47% of middle earners admitted to putting off regular home and vehicle maintenance to deal with inflation. And that's actually a huge mistake.

The wrong place to cut costs

If money has gotten tight in your world, it absolutely makes sense to cut back on leisure spending like restaurant meals and streaming services . And it's definitely a good idea to try to find ways to lower your supermarket costs, such as looking out for sales and buying in bulk when that makes sense.

But one area you don't want to cut back in is home and vehicle maintenance. If you go that route, you might end up spending a lot more money when something goes disastrously wrong. And worse yet, you might end up compromising your safety or having a huge hassle to deal with.

Let's say you normally have your tires rotated twice a year, but you avoid that this year due to inflation. For all you know, you're driving on worn-down tires that are hazardous because you're not an auto expert and you wouldn't know the difference. That's not a good situation to land in, so it's worth paying to have your tires looked at, even if it means having to cut back spending in another area to make that happen.

Similarly, if you don't properly maintain your home, a host of bad things could happen. Say you don't seal your wooden deck this year because the cost of the materials you need has gone up. If you skip out on that maintenance, your deck's wood might rot, rendering it unsafe to sit or stand on.

Also, failing to maintain certain appliances, like your heating and air conditioning system, could result in higher repair bills if a major issue comes to a head. Or, to put it another way, a $200 maintenance appointment might spare you a $7,000 credit card bill when your air conditioning system quits and you're forced to get a new one.

Don't be stingy with home and car repairs

When your paycheck is no longer going as far, it's easy to see why cutting back on home and vehicle maintenance might seem like your only choice. But these are two areas where it really doesn't pay to skimp.

Doing so could cause you a world of hurt -- financial and otherwise -- so rather than skip auto and home maintenance, find another bill you can cut. Or, try to pick up a side hustle so you can cover the cost of home and vehicle maintenance without racking up debt, or adding to an existing pile of it.

It's understandable that you may be struggling due to inflation. But failing to maintain your home or car could have serious consequences you're truly best off avoiding.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 5

Mark Johnson
2d ago

Americans are paying taxes to finance the criminals in Washington DC. Washington DC is nothing but an organized crime syndicate

Reply(1)
9
Related
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Aneka Duncan

Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy