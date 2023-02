Join the Chapman community for a post-State of the University celebration by the Charles Chapman statue behind Schmid Gate. The Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications will kick off Chapman’s new brand campaign with free T-shirts, chances to win other branded prizes, photos ops and surprise guests. The event begins immediately following the completion of the 11 a.m. State of the University presentation. Merchandise will be available to pick up for the Rinker campus community starting at 1 p.m. in the Faculty/Staff Commons on Friday, Feb. 10.

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO