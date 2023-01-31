ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon, MI

100.5 The River

4 Marijuana Dispensaries Have Been Broken Into in Muskegon

4 Marijuana Dispensaries have been broken into in Muskegon while other dispensaries in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek have reported break-ins. Dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan in 2019. It hasn't taken long for dispensaries to pop up in most every town in the state as well as all around West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Several Chances to Take a Trip Back to the 1980s this Weekend

If you want to go back and relive the '80s, you will have several options this upcoming weekend... Several of the big news stories from the 1980s were the election of Ronald Reagan as our President, The big wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Charles the Prince of Wales, Time Magazine named "The Computer" as the Man of the Year, Microsoft released their "Word" processing system, Coca-Cola introduced us to "New Coke", "The Simpsons" made their TV debut, and the Berlin Wall was torn down.
WAYLAND, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

