Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
Alabama Announces 'Yea Alabama' as Official University NIL Entity
The program will help connect Crimson Tide athletes with fans and donors to create NIL deals.
Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests
While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
Class of 2024 Top247 CB Jayden Lewis commits to Auburn
Jayden Lewis has been waiting to commit to Auburn. Finally, on Wednesday, the Class of 2024 Top247 cornerback from Anniston (Ala.) got to reveal his decision. “It’s really relieving," Lewis told Auburn Undercover. "I had been waiting to get it off my chest because I knew where I wanted to go. I was waiting on the perfect time. The word I would choose is relief.”
Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice.
