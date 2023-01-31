Read full article on original website
Auburn basketball earns revenge win over Georgia
The Tigers are back to their winning ways after a dominant 94-73 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. This ends their two game losing streak and improves their SEC record to 7-2 with an overall record of 17-5. Late in the first half, sophomore forward Johni Broome hit a double-double and...
Auburn returns home for rematch with Georgia
Auburn basketball attempts to snap a two-game losing streak this Wednesday as it returns home to face Georgia. “Mike White’s done a great job with this group, as I knew he would,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “He’s got the entire team engaged… there’s just a lot of energy around their program right now, and all it took was a little bit of success and being competitive.”
COLUMN | Welcome to the Freeze
There’s a new sense of excitement for football on the campus of Auburn University. On Oct. 31, 2022 (ironically Halloween and Nick Saban’s birthday), Auburn announced that Bryan Harsin was fired from leading the Auburn football program. For many students, if not all, there was a sigh of relief. Fast forward to Nov. 28, 2022, Hugh Freeze, a former coach at Ole Miss and Liberty, was announced as Auburn’s 31st head football coach.
SGA candidates take the stage for candidate debate
Auburn SGA kicked off the 2023 election in the Quad at 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 31. Dozens of supporters cheered for their favorite candidate as they briefly announced their platforms from the overlooking patio. According to Coleman Turnipseed, the incumbent SGA vice president, candidates will spend the next day handing...
Tiger Transit introduces new SPOT app and transit features
The return from winter break brought commuting Auburn students a new Tiger Transit app, SPOT, and a multitude of additions to the transits themselves. The previous tracking program, DoubleMap, was introduced to Auburn’s transit program 3 years ago, according to Associate Director of Transportation Chris Harris. Harris and his staff found enough issues and received enough complaints from this app to seek change.
