A protest against police brutality taking place at the Wegmans in Johnson City was shut down by a variety of law enforcement organizations on Wednesday night. According to the organizer's event page on Facebook, the protest was organized in response to a January 1st incident where Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski appeared to kneel on local resident Hamail Waddell's neck in a video. Kaczynski was assigned to desk duty while the incident is being investigated. Three Democratic members of Binghamton's City Council called for an independent investigation into the incident.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO