Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Endicott Man Admits Threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
A Broome County resident faces up to five years in prison after he admitted making threats to harm Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Federal authorities said 51-year-old Joseph Francis Morelli of Endicott pled guilty Wednesday to leaving threatening messages to the voicemail of a Washington, DC office of a member of Congress.
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
Protest at Wegmans in Johnson City Ends in Arrests
A protest against police brutality taking place at the Wegmans in Johnson City was shut down by a variety of law enforcement organizations on Wednesday night. According to the organizer's event page on Facebook, the protest was organized in response to a January 1st incident where Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski appeared to kneel on local resident Hamail Waddell's neck in a video. Kaczynski was assigned to desk duty while the incident is being investigated. Three Democratic members of Binghamton's City Council called for an independent investigation into the incident.
Broome County Expands Visitation Hours at Correctional Facility
On Monday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced an increase in visitation hours at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility. In a press release, Sheriff Akshar announced that visitation hours had been doubled from 15 hours per week to 30 hours per week, effective immediately. The Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility will have visitation hours on Monday through Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Upstate New York College Playing In Major Game This Fall
The college football season may have just ended but there is some exciting news for fans here in New York State. Open the calendar on your phone and get ready for something fun this fall!. Yes, it is barely February and the NFL is not even done with their 2022...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York!
There are many smaller, "unknown" museums around Upstate New York. This is one of the best ones. Located in the southwestern corner of Otsego County, tiny Unadilla, NY is home to a museum that is unique, interesting, and amazing. The village is home to USA Boy Scout Troop #1. Now,...
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0