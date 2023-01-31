ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Endicott Man Admits Threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Broome County resident faces up to five years in prison after he admitted making threats to harm Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Federal authorities said 51-year-old Joseph Francis Morelli of Endicott pled guilty Wednesday to leaving threatening messages to the voicemail of a Washington, DC office of a member of Congress.
ENDICOTT, NY
Protest at Wegmans in Johnson City Ends in Arrests

A protest against police brutality taking place at the Wegmans in Johnson City was shut down by a variety of law enforcement organizations on Wednesday night. According to the organizer's event page on Facebook, the protest was organized in response to a January 1st incident where Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski appeared to kneel on local resident Hamail Waddell's neck in a video. Kaczynski was assigned to desk duty while the incident is being investigated. Three Democratic members of Binghamton's City Council called for an independent investigation into the incident.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Broome County Expands Visitation Hours at Correctional Facility

On Monday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced an increase in visitation hours at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility. In a press release, Sheriff Akshar announced that visitation hours had been doubled from 15 hours per week to 30 hours per week, effective immediately. The Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility will have visitation hours on Monday through Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oneonta, NY
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

