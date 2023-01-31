ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

York County jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FpMv_0kXdqGyn00

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in the York County jail died at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said staff at the Detention Center attempted CPR until EMS personnel arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The person’s name was withheld until their next of kin could be notified.

Staff member accused of assaulting student at Alexander County school, deputies say

Officials said the inmate’s death appeared to be from natural causes and no foul play was expected.

“I am extremely proud of our Detention Center staff who quickly initiated CPR and other life-saving measures. Unfortunately, this was not the outcome that they hoped for, but they should each be commended for their swift actions,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The person was in jail after they were charged by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services earlier this month.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death per normal procedure.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire

BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
BOSTIC, NC
cn2.com

Sled investigates York Co. inmate death

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson is requesting the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate an incident where an inmate suffered from an emergency medical condition at the York County Detention Center and later died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says there is...
YORK COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WBTV

Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted. The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked. Drivers are...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy