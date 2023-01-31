Read full article on original website
NSSC Volleyball Club hosts its first boys volleyball tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – NSSC Volleyball Club Assistant Director Kacie Ritter said even just 15 years ago, boys volleyball in the Cape Girardeau area was an afterthought. “Whenever I played volleyball back in 2007 when I was a senior, boys volleyball was not even anything around here,” she...
Cape Chamber accepting nominations for Small Business of the Year
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Cape Chamber is accepting nominations for the 2023 Small Business of the Year. The contributions of small business to the Cape Girardeau Area will be recognized at the Cape Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Friday, March 31, 2023. Criteria for Award:. 51% locally owned.
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
Buying a house during current strange economic times may not be as intimidating as you think
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Bill Cole, owner of Edge Realty in Cape Girardeau, almost can’t believe the current state of the real estate market. “This is perhaps the weirdest market I’ve seen since we opened up in 2003,” he said. “It almost doesn’t make sense. It really doesn’t.”
1 arrested after Cape Girardeau police, SEMO Drug Task Force execute 2 search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was arrested after officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fountain around 7:45 p.m. to execute a search warrant on...
Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
15 year old facing charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces several charges after Carbondale police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Main regarding a report of a stolen vehicle on Feb. 2 at 7:44 p.m. Officers learned unknown suspects stole a vehicle...
Man wanted after altercation, gunshot fired in Paducah turns himself in
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted in connection with an altercation on Tuesday afternoon that involved a gunshot being fired turned himself in to police Thursday night. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah turned himself in at the Paducah Police Department just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Tamms man arrested after another man shot in the head
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man from Tamms faces charges after another man was shot in the head on February 1. Joshua E. Daily, 23, of Tamms faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Union County Sheriff’s Office...
