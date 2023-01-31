ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

NSSC Volleyball Club hosts its first boys volleyball tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – NSSC Volleyball Club Assistant Director Kacie Ritter said even just 15 years ago, boys volleyball in the Cape Girardeau area was an afterthought. “Whenever I played volleyball back in 2007 when I was a senior, boys volleyball was not even anything around here,” she...
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
Tamms man arrested after another man shot in the head

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man from Tamms faces charges after another man was shot in the head on February 1. Joshua E. Daily, 23, of Tamms faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Union County Sheriff’s Office...
