The power of the human-animal bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who do you think of when you hear the phrase “man’s best friend”? Your dog? Your cat?
Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
Who thinks fast food is healthy? 1-in-10 Americans, says Cleveland Clinic’s annual survey on heart health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reliance on fast food, a lack of time to cook healthy meals and the perception that healthy foods are expensive are among the factors keeping Americans from heart-healthy living, according to a new national Cleveland Clinic survey,. About 10% of Americans think fast food is...
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
Kenny explores The Grand Resort during winter
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of them.https://www.thegrandresort.com/
The Grand Resort is ready to make Valentine's Day special
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests and lots of ways to make Valentine's Day special. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the amenities. https://www.thegrandresort.com/
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
Fly into a fitness routine at Sky Aerial Studio
Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape and have fun. https://www.skyaerialstudios.com/
Pamper Your Pooch
Pamper your pooch! Haymarket Pet Company is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland.
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
Jump Into Spring Decor
Repurposed, vintage & recycled! UR Decor and More is located on Moore Road in Avon Lake.
Dinner For Any Diet
Healthy & tasty meals! Sage Karma Kitchen is located on Erie Street in Willoughby.
Dining by firelight: Get the hottest tables at 20-plus Greater Cleveland restaurants - (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Make your Valentine’s Day dinner more Instagrammable with a table near a fireplace in one of these 20-plus restaurants in Northeast Ohio. Several restaurants have more than one fireplace where you can enjoy a hot date. Everything is more romantic by firelight. 17 River Grille...
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
Arctic plunge starts tonight
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine and seasonal temperatures this afternoon because we are turning a corner tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight and back into the teens by early tomorrow morning. This is all with an arctic front that will also bring some light snow overnight.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Residents of 444 Park Apartments in Richmond Heights describe poor living conditions
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mushrooms growing from a carpet, soiled diapers thrown from an apartment onto a parking garage roof, no hot water, electricity not working, out-of-order elevators, children kicking doors and running away. There was no shortage of complaints and horror stories from residents of the 444 Park Apartments,...
Bitter cold wind chills; colder air on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bitter cold outside this morning! Few flurries east otherwise temperatures are between 8 and 13 this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-20s. We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
