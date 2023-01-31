Read full article on original website
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
2 teenagers charged in shooting death of N.J. high school student
Authorities have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old and the wounding of another last weekend in Bridgeton. Police allege that three people opened fire on two teens standing outside of a home on the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City
A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Cumberland County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland Co…
Affidavit: Victim was targeted in daylight shooting blocks from Atlantic City grade school
An Atlantic City man charged in a shooting allegedly targeted his victim, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Ivan Tinitigan, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 13 daylight shooting that put nearby Richmond Avenue School on lockdown. No motive of the shooting was mentioned in the affidavit of probable...
Fentanyl-selling drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in prison after N.J. teen’s fatal overdose
A drug dealer has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to an 18-year-old who later overdosed and died. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland will have to serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He will then be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.
fox29.com
NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say. According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged. Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not...
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun, Drugs Seized; 3 Teens and an Adult Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ
Three teenagers and an adult are facing charges following a police operation in one Atlantic City neighborhood. That neighborhood was the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and on Monday, officers were out following complaints from neighbors about drug dealing and quality of life issues in the area. According to the...
Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting
Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
Pair Arrested With Cocaine, Heroin In Atlantic City
Two Atlantic City men were arrested on drug charges during a police surveillance operation, authorities said. On January 29, 2023, a surveillance operation conducted by members of the patrol division resulted in the arrest of two Atlantic City men and the recovery of drugs. On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12:30...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
fox29.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
