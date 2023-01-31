Read full article on original website
Arthur A. Ferguson, Jr.
Arthur A. Ferguson, Jr., 94, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 pm January 29, 2023 at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was born June 8, 1928 in Spokane, Washington to the late Arthur A. and Mariamme (Byers) Ferguson, Sr. Arthur is survived by his Victory...
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
ISP: Washington County hit-and-run driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Illinois State Police have released some details surrounding a Sunday incident on Interstate 64 in Washington County. According to ISP, troopers responded around 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near milepost 48 on I-64 in Washington County involving a possible Hit and Run. ISP...
Zeigler accused bank robber in custody
ZEIGLER — The Zeigler Police Department Wednesday announced that the suspect wanted for the armed robbery of Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler Tuesday morning has been found and is in custody. Police had been looking for the man since the robbery happened and canceled a public alert Wednesday. The...
