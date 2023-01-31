Read full article on original website
Dixie’s Got Talent 2023: And the winner is…
Dixie’s Got Talent announces its winners and runners-up for the 13th consecutive year. The adult winner is Kivrin Glassco, a freshman general studies major from Woods Cross. The adult runner-up is Locklin Hammett, a sophomore communication studies major from St. George. The youth winner is Bryce Christiansen from St....
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
What the Heck is a Pot Throw? St. George is Having One This Friday
I got this press release yesterday afternoon and barely glanced at it, but it planted a thought in my mind that has been wriggling around in there ever since: What the heck is a pot throw?. "All are invited to the free Community Pot Throw on February 3 at the...
Local Artists To Watch Series Featuring Mountaintop Sound
Welcome back to the local artists to watch the series featuring Mountaintop Sound. The local artists to watch series is my way of shining the spotlight on the talented musicians we have in the region. In their bio, Mountaintop Sound describes their sound as “influenced by traditional bluegrass tunes, contemporary...
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic Stop in Washington County
A man has been arrested and accused of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Washington County allegedly revealed a series of crimes, including traveling with a missing girl from Massachusetts. Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic …. A man has been arrested and accused of human...
Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured
CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
Slain Utah girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Water is the Big Concern, But Some of the Other Ivins Concerns Are Unbelievable
Ivins recent did a huge public survey with nearly 4,500 homeowners receiving copies and nearly half of those returning the survey to city leaders. The purpose behind the survey is noble, as city leaders are putting together a master plan for the community and they are trying to make sure the thoughts and hopes of citizens are reflected in the plan.
Woman's body found outside St. George gas station deemed 'suspicious'
A woman's body was found outside a St. George gas station on Wednesday, with police calling her death "suspicious."
