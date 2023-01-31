Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Related
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Are we finally melting?
WFAA's Megan Mitchell had an update from Fort Worth, where some of the ice was turning to slush. Here's what we're seeing.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
Long-term impact of North Texas ice storm seen in tree damage
PLANO, Texas — The Kunes family has lived in their Plano home for almost four decades and that entire time sheltered always by the large American elm that stands tall in their front yard. The family told WFAA that the tree is almost 200 years old and is one...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
Chili, line dancing, and Old 97's: Here are 32 things to do in DFW this weekend
TEXAS, USA — Who's ready to be back outside?!. This week's winter storm has had a lot of us in our homes for several days. The good news is our temps will start moving above freezing Thursday and the sunshine will be back this weekend. Keep in mind, it...
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
North Texas first responders, essential workers feeling brunt of ice storm
PLANO, Texas — Big weather events like what's happening in North Texas this week has city, county, and state departments making major adjustments to staffing. Departments have to work smarter to staff essential personnel during this ice storm. "This is not a remote job. It's about being prepared, we're...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Texas ice storm: How to report property damage to the state
AUSTIN, Texas — If you suffered any property damage due to this week's ice storm, the state of Texas wants you to report it. Gov. Greg Abbott and emergency management officials on Thursday reminded residents of the Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey, which will be used to determine how much damage the ice storm caused throughout the state.
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
Black ice and freezing fog: Dangerous driving conditions possible Friday morning
DALLAS — All winter weather warnings have expired for North Texas. Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is still impacting areas of North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area through Friday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende...
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas
If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site. North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Leaves Some Travelers Stranded, Others Brace Icy Conditions
The latest wave of wintry precipitation has left some travelers stranded in Fort Worth, as others brave icy conditions to get to their destinations. Eric Fink left Austin early Wednesday morning to get to South Dakota, where he said he will visit national parks. “Nothing says adventure time like driving...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
389
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 4