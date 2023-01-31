Read full article on original website
Republican lawmakers call for leadership change in Kentucky juvenile justice
Written by the Kentucky Lantern’s McKenna Horsley. Republican lawmakers on Thursday called for a “change in leadership” in response to violence and inadequate care in Kentucky’s juvenile detention facilities. House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, called for “an outside trustee” to manage the department and said...
Republican lawmakers call for investigation into Kentucky’s troubled juvenile justice system
A work group of Republican lawmakers called for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to overhaul leadership of the state’s troubled youth prison system.
Who is running for Kentucky governor?
Kentucky's next primary election is set for May 16, and the Kentucky governor candidates are full steam for their primary elections.
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
Kentucky Secretary of State Represents an Election Denier
Kentucky’s secretary of state, who oversees elections, is still working as an attorney for an election denier, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Michael Adams does legal work for the campaign of Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who chaired Donald Trump’s 2016 “election integrity” commission and worked in 2020 to overturn the results of that election. The newspaper notes the arrangement is unusual but not illegal, and Adams defended it. “I think if an election denier slips and falls, he can still get a lawyer who’s gonna represent him despite having opinions that maybe aren’t shared by everybody,” he said.Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
Attorney General Cameron Announces $10.5 Million Funding Award by Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to Combat the Opioid Epidemic, Support Diversion Pilot Program
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 31, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (OAAC) awarded $10.5 million in funding to a Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Pilot Program, as directed by Senate Bill 90. The funds will combat the opioid epidemic by providing behavioral health treatment options as an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with substance use disorder.
Gov. Andy Beshear touts Northern Kentucky’s role in commonwealth’s economic growth
In front of a room full of Northern Kentucky’s prominent business leaders and politicians, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear touted Tuesday how the region has been instrumental in helping shape the commonwealth’s economic recovery in the post-COVID years. The NKY Chamber of Commerce hosted their Government Forum this week...
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
Kentucky Governor Beshear Pushes for Teacher Pay Raises and Student Loan Forgiveness
With the approximately 10,000 fewer teachers than the state of Kentucky needs, Governor Andy Beshear met with state legislators to pitch his plan to attract more educators to the Bluegrass State.
New Voters In Kentucky Move Away From Major Parties
Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high. He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate. He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%. The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats. The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Legislative Update: Why lower income taxes?
Before I begin this week’s legislative update, I want to thank everyone who took the time to complete my legislative questionnaire. As I read through the responses, I noticed that someone asked, “Why do we want to lower income taxes?” and thought I might answer it in this column. The fact is, there are plenty of reasons this is a good strategy for our commonwealth.
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for fourth-degree strangulation. Nearly three years ago, Joheim Bandy was in jail after he was convicted of assault and robbery. Initially, Bandy was sentenced to...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when it comes to the cost? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Catherine asks, “Is there any law or department of government that regulates what vets can charge at after-hours emergency clinics? She also asked, who holds them accountable for sensitive care of pet needs?
