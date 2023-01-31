ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republican lawmakers call for leadership change in Kentucky juvenile justice

Written by the Kentucky Lantern’s McKenna Horsley. Republican lawmakers on Thursday called for a “change in leadership” in response to violence and inadequate care in Kentucky’s juvenile detention facilities. House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, called for “an outside trustee” to manage the department and said...
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race

FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
Kentucky Secretary of State Represents an Election Denier

Kentucky’s secretary of state, who oversees elections, is still working as an attorney for an election denier, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Michael Adams does legal work for the campaign of Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who chaired Donald Trump’s 2016 “election integrity” commission and worked in 2020 to overturn the results of that election. The newspaper notes the arrangement is unusual but not illegal, and Adams defended it. “I think if an election denier slips and falls, he can still get a lawyer who’s gonna represent him despite having opinions that maybe aren’t shared by everybody,” he said.Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
Attorney General Cameron Announces $10.5 Million Funding Award by Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to Combat the Opioid Epidemic, Support Diversion Pilot Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 31, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (OAAC) awarded $10.5 million in funding to a Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Pilot Program, as directed by Senate Bill 90. The funds will combat the opioid epidemic by providing behavioral health treatment options as an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with substance use disorder.
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
New Voters In Kentucky Move Away From Major Parties

Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high. He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate. He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%. The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats. The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Legislative Update: Why lower income taxes?

Before I begin this week’s legislative update, I want to thank everyone who took the time to complete my legislative questionnaire. As I read through the responses, I noticed that someone asked, “Why do we want to lower income taxes?” and thought I might answer it in this column. The fact is, there are plenty of reasons this is a good strategy for our commonwealth.
Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when it comes to the cost? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Catherine asks, “Is there any law or department of government that regulates what vets can charge at after-hours emergency clinics? She also asked, who holds them accountable for sensitive care of pet needs?
