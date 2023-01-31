Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Four Stanhope Elmore football players sign to college programs
Four Stanhope Elmore football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon. Colton Walls, Jackson Thomas, Kameron Stokes, and Josiah Scott all signed National Letters of Intent with college football programs on Wednesday for National Signing Day. All four players are staying in-state as Walls and Thomas...
selmasun.com
Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year
Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Fabyous Robinson signed to play...
Clanton Advertiser
Manning helping Billingsley to late season charge
Billingsley High School’s Eli Manning is this week’s athlete of the week after his performances between Jan. 24-30. Manning is helping the Bears on a late season charge that has seen them win their last two games after a 74-15 thrashing by Autaugaville High School on Jan. 26.
Clanton Advertiser
Mustangs sweep season series over Bears
Isabella High School’s varsity girl’s basketball team won its fifth consecutive game on Jan. 30 defeating Billingsley High School 43-28. The Bears showed vast improvements from the team’s first matchup of the season on Nov. 28 that saw the Mustangs scamper to a 62-38 win. “We picked...
Clanton Advertiser
Bears get revenge, down Isabella in rematch
Billingsley High School avenged its earlier season loss to Isabella High School prevailing 51-32 at home on Jan. 30. The Bears were handled 64-29 by the Mustangs on Nov. 28 in their second game of the season. Now, Billingsley flipped the script on Isabella and is showing real signs of improvement heading into their respective area tournament.
selmasun.com
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson officially signs with Penn State
Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State on Wednesday . Nelson received a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach before Christmas to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head...
Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension
While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
fbschedules.com
Alabama State Hornets announce 2023 football schedule
The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall. Alabama State opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Southern. However, the matchup will be a non-conference contest and the game will not count in the conference standings.
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
Alabama Announces 'Yea Alabama' as Official University NIL Entity
The program will help connect Crimson Tide athletes with fans and donors to create NIL deals.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban had nothing to say on Signing Day
Nick Saban had nothing to say on Wednesday about the Alabama Football 2023 Signing Class. Signing Day was not business as usual in Tuscaloosa. There was no media session to review the Alabama Crimson Tide class. There was no need for a media session. Twenty-four of the 28 signees have...
Clanton Advertiser
Wearren engineers longest engineer career in Chilton County
In Chilton County, no one’s roots run deeper than that of Tony Wearren’s. His family history dates back to the very first day of this county’s existence. His time serving as the Chilton County engineer came to an end at the end of 2022 when he retired. However, the impact he and his department left on the county that his third great-grandfather Alfred Baker founded will be felt for many years to come.
theScore
Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests
While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Local students named to University of Alabama President’s, Dean’s Lists
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As). The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. The 2022 fall lists include the following students: Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List Kate Collins...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
WSFA
Selma church optimistic to rebuild after devastating tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crosspoint Christian Church off Dallas Avenue in Selma is trying to regain some sense of normalcy after a tornado devastated their property. It’s been nearly three weeks since an EF-2 tornado tore through the city of Selma, and the church was a direct hit. The church’s preschool and childcare center collapsed during the storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
alabamanews.net
New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka
A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
