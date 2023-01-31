TUSCALOOSA, Ala – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As). The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. The 2022 fall lists include the following students: Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List Kate Collins...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO