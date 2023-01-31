ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ford Airport serves as technology testing ground

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03agQ0_0kXdoiiP00

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids will roll out its third round of FLITE companies in March, giving startups a chance to test their technology in the real world.

FLITE, or the Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship program, allocates funding to airport-based initiatives, products and services. This year, $171,000 will be divided among five companies: Cyberworks Robotics, Deaf AI, Renu Robotics, Solartonic and UV Angel.

“During the pandemic, we had a lot of companies wanting to test their innovated technologies centered around cleaning,” airport COO Alex Peric said. “We really saw the value in and the impact of giving startups that chance of testing their product in a live airport environment.”

Robot among UV disinfectant tools tested at Ford Airport

This is the third round of the FLITE program, which is a partnership between the airport authority, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Seamless Ventures, Southwest Airlines, Stantec GenerationAV and the West Michigan Aviation Academy.

“After the successful completion of two rounds of funding, FLITE has proven to be a key asset to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and the state of Michigan’s local entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the airport authority.

Behind-the-scenes look at historic Ford Airport expansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgkHL_0kXdoiiP00
A WHILL autonomous wheelchair like the ones being used at Ford Airport. (Courtesy)

Past companies and products that continue to serve the Ford airport include an autonomous wheelchair that helps passengers safely arrive at their gates.

“One of the companies we are partnering with (this round) is Deaf AI,” Peric said. “That company is using artificial intelligence to help folks who are hard of hearing or deaf with American Sign Language.”

Airport and travel officials hope that if successful, these companies will relocate their headquarters to West Michigan.

“We are looking to generate an overall economic impact with these companies,” he said.

Applications for round four of FLITE can be submitted online through June 30.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan For Sale

CBRE is the exclusive agent in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 92-room Avid Hotel located in Zeeland, Michigan. The Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan is conveniently accessible via Interstate 196 West and 196 North, Exit 55 at Byron Road. The two-year old hotel is only 20 minutes away from the Western shores of Lake Michigan and 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI as well as GFR International Airport. Just two-years old, the Avid Hotel offers Buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently built hotel without construction risk, rising costs, and ramp-up period.
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Forbes recognizes local wealth management firm

A local wealth management firm has earned a place on Forbes Magazine’s best wealth management teams in Michigan. The business publication used quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to choose the teams, and The Laug Group, located at 5122 Cascade Rd. SE in Grand Rapids, came in at number 60.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy