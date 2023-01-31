Read full article on original website
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary
The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
Birmingham police searching for suspects after 3 businesses, ATM stolen
The Birmingham Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating the suspects responsible for robbing three different businesses over the weekend.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist
Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
wbrc.com
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
Alabama man arrested during a welfare check, dies two weeks later in custody
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
