Tuscaloosa, AL

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary

The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist

Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
