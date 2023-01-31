Read full article on original website
27 First News
Robert A. Lenga, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Lenga, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Nancy and his children. Bob was born January 2, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Alexander and Florence (Gessner) Lenga.
27 First News
James E. Hunt, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt. A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went...
27 First News
Gordon Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Davis, Jr. passed on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was 54. Gordon was born September 19, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gordon Davis, Sr. and Brenda (White) Davis. He was a truck driver and mechanic. Gordon had many passions including NASCAR racing, boating, fishing...
27 First News
Has it been ‘cloudier’ than normal in Youngstown this winter?
Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time. Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the...
27 First News
Wayne Rohrkaste, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. for Wayne R. Rohrkaste, 79, who passed away on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023 following a brief illness.
27 First News
Theresa L. Kaszowski, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher. She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily...
27 First News
Roy Benjamin Brooks, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Benjamin Brooks, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving wife and family by his side. Roy, known by his family and friends as “Ben,” was born December 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
27 First News
A cold arctic blast sweeping from the Great Lakes to New England
(WKBN) — Winter is not over for our part of the country. We will experience another blast of colder air to wrap up the first week of February. Arctic air will push out of Canada and sweep into the United States late this week. This cold air will also pour into Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
27 First News
Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, 80, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Stephanie, known as “Teddi” to those who knew and loved her, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 29, 1942, the daughter of Matthew Oleyar and Agnes Palen.
27 First News
Jeffrey A. Sprouse, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport New York passed away peacefully January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962 the son of Charles and JoAnne Sprouse.
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
27 First News
Jane M. DelSignore, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Monday February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Jane M. DelSignore, 56, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon February 1. Jane was so brave during her battle with cancer. She stayed extremely positive throughout and was an inspiration to us all.
27 First News
Joyce Hyatt, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Hyatt, 90, of Niles died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home located in Niles, Ohio. She was born January 1, 1933 in Burlington, Vermont. She was employed for eight years with Packard Electric. She was a member of...
27 First News
Deborah “Deb” Bowling-Nesbitt, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Whitlow was a force to be reckoned with. And oh yeah, it’s Deb by the way, unless you want her to roll her eyes at you. Hard. Which she did to many a nurse at St E’s who dared to utter her full name.
27 First News
Hartley Owens, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hartley Owens, Jr., of Campbell, Ohio, passed away into his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 92. He was born May 25, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Hartley Owens, Sr. and Mary (Peoples) Owens. He leaves behind his...
27 First News
James Smith, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Smith, Jr. will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Smith, 70 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, January 24,...
27 First News
Paul “Bunky” K. Burke, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke,...
27 First News
Francine Renee Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Francine Renee Clark will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:0 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Francine Renee Clark, gained her wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
