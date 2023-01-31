Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 3 possible sites in Las Vegas, Nevada for April 15th
By Craig Daly: The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is being targeted at one of the following venues on April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, or MGM Grand. Boxing Scene is reporting the news of the Tank vs. Ryan fight heading to...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing
Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
BoxingNews24.com
Brandon Figueroa battles Mark Magsayo on March 4th on Showtime
By Allan Fox: Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) fights Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) on March 4th on Showtime for the interim WBC interim 126-lb strap at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The card starts off at 9:00 p.m. ET. You got to like Figueroa to win this fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz has experience edge against Deontay Wilder says Michael Hunter
By Jim Calfa: Michael Hunter is leaning towards Andy Ruiz Jr defeating Deontay Wilder due to his experience when the two meet for the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr still hasn’t been signed, but it’s expected to take place in the summer. With WBC heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Beterbiev Said To Me, As A Professional, That’s The Hardest Fight He’s Ever Had
Anthony Yarde confirmed what was evident earlier Saturday night, that he gave Artur Beterbiev the most difficult fight of his professional career. Yarde relayed an exchange he had with Beterbiev following the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion’s eighth-round, technical-knockout win during a post-fight interview with BT Sport. “That’s what...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk targeted for April 29th for undisputed heavyweight championship
By Jake Tiernan: The still unsigned Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for April 29th, provided it gets made. According to Mike Coppinger, April 29th is the date Fury-Usyk will take place. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already negotiated his side of the deal with the Saudis, and now we’re waiting to see if the WBC belt holder Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will agree to a deal with them.
Boxing Scene
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn goes off, insists Joshua NOT “finished in the sport”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn was on his hindlegs today, going off on the many boxing fans that feel that Anthony Joshua is “finished in the sport” after ten years as a pro. Hearn says Joshua (23-3, 22 KOs) is working hard in Texas with his new trainer,...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde got moral victory against Artur Beterbiev says Paulie Malignaggi
By Jim Calfa: Paulie Malignaggi says Anthony Yarde can claim a moral victory from his defeat against IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev last Saturday night because he fought such a good fight in a losing effort at the OVO Arena in London, England. The performance from...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title
Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
