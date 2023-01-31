ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Daily Voice

Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City

A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
BRIDGETON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Fentanyl-selling drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in prison after N.J. teen’s fatal overdose

A drug dealer has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to an 18-year-old who later overdosed and died. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland will have to serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He will then be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds

A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
