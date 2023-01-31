Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
5 big mistakes the Chicago Cubs have made in recent years
This past offseason has been a breath of fresh air for Chicago Cubs fans. The past few years have been painful, to say the least, with the Cubs front office shipping off some of the most popular players in recent memory including Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez. Each of them helped bring a World Series championship to the North Side of Chicago for the first time since 1908. Luckily the recent additions to the team seem to be signaling a change in direction, and a dedication to competing to win the NL Central Division.
One-time All-Star OF Dexter Fowler announces retirement
“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ’vet’ in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget. Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ’you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball
Dexter Fowler, who played a crucial role in the Chicago Cubs‘ first World Series in over 100 years, announced his retirement from baseball. Fowler announced his retirement from the game after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He made the announcement on both his Twitter and Instagram. “It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Read more... The post Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St....
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Viva El Birdos
Catching Up on Cardinals News: An Open Thread
Well, for starters, today is the last day in January, which means it’s the final day of the final month without baseball. It’s crazy to think that what has felt like such a long offseason has really only been less than 3 months. I’m certainly ready for baseball to come back.
MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Retires
To be named a Major League All-Star is an incredible feat held for only a select few out of the countless players that have passed through in MLB history, and marks a significant place in the careers of those that are lucky enough to attend the annual game that brings together the greatest that the game has to offer.
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
Brennan Davis, one of the Chicago Cubs top prospects, has arrived at camp for MLB Spring Training early to put in extra work.
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Yardbarker
Dexter Fowler Joins Marquee Sports Network as Cubs Analyst
The 14-year MLB veteran will primarily contribute to Cubs pre- and post-game coverage. Fowler has stated in the past that he still wants remain involved in baseball. What better way to do so than analyzing Cubs baseball? The former All-Star outfielder wasted no time getting to work at his new gig as he made his debut appearance Wednesday night on Cubs 360.
ABC7 Chicago
New York Liberty sign star guard Courtney Vandersloot
Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot will sign with the New York Liberty, she announced Thursday, further bolstering the Liberty's prospects of winning a franchise-first championship in the near future. The Liberty -- the only still-active original franchise yet to win a title -- made the biggest splash in free agency...
ABC7 Chicago
Sky add former Sun guard Courtney Williams amid departures
Former Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams will be signing with the 2021 champion Chicago Sky, Williams confirmed to ESPN on Thursday. Williams broke the news by tweeting at new teammate Kahleah Copper -- the 2021 Finals MVP -- "Aye @kahleahcopper what's up! Let's get to it!" Copper responded to Williams:...
Whit
Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year
Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
