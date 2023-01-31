This past offseason has been a breath of fresh air for Chicago Cubs fans. The past few years have been painful, to say the least, with the Cubs front office shipping off some of the most popular players in recent memory including Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez. Each of them helped bring a World Series championship to the North Side of Chicago for the first time since 1908. Luckily the recent additions to the team seem to be signaling a change in direction, and a dedication to competing to win the NL Central Division.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO