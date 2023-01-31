ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FzRE_0kXdoCfH00
Jose Chinchilla Photo Credit: HALEDON PD

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of the John Street apartment complex when they spotted Jose Chinchilla, 41, of Haledon.

Chinchilla was wanted on a warrant from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for not paying child support, Capt. George Guzman said.

The officers stopped a BMW that Chinchilla was driving, then positively identified and arrested him, the captain said.

In plain view on the front seat was what turned out to be $733 in cash and two cellphones, Guzman said.

Chinchilla then "informed the officers that there were drugs in the vehicle, which prompted a search," he said.

They found 40 oxycodone and 30 morphine pills, neither of which he had a prescription for, he said.

Chinchilla was charged with drug possession and turned over to sheriff's officers on the warrant. They then brought him to the Passaic County Jail.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust

LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old

On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
KEARNY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Clifton Man, 26, Federally Charged In Bloomfield Synagogue Firebombing: Police

A 26-year-old Clifton man has been federally charged with trying to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, authorities said. Nicholas Malindretos was charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce in connection with the 3:20 a.m. incident Sunday, Jan. 29 at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy