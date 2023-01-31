Read full article on original website
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WAAY-TV
Illinois murder suspect caught in Huntsville
An Illinois murder suspect has been caught in Huntsville. William Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and other charges. According to the Rockford Police Department, Jones is wanted in connection with a January murder in that Illinois city....
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WIFR
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
