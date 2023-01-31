Read full article on original website
Bob
2d ago
Or, as disproven in court, these are just allegations and estimates that failed in court. These are not new allegations.
Jim Trainor
2d ago
These two are nothing but Maga characters that will never believe people will not elect these trolls. Fact!!!!!
Marlys Peterson
2d ago
Notice how when things are pointed out of "errors" those that benefited from them start " investigations" of those that point it out. I say no matter the outcome if results stay the same or change, we need to know the elections are run according to the law. Take away the doubt as to whether they are Fair.
Related
KTAR.com
Maricopa County’s Clint Hickman on election threats: ‘It has to stop’
PHOENIX – The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said he’s sick and tired of violent threats aimed at elections workers who are just doing their jobs. “Their main crime is answering the phone and trying to help people get information, and to have threats of violence toward them just because they have the audacity to answer the phone and try to point people to where they can get information, it has to stop,” Clint Hickman, a Republican, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
fox10phoenix.com
No more political signs in Arizona? Lawmaker introduces bill to restrict them on public property
PHOENIX - There’s a bill proposed at the Arizona state capitol that looks to ban political signs on public property, you know, the ones that cover just about every major corner during an election cycle?. The bill, SB 1116, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser. He admits, he...
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
arizonasuntimes.com
Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
arizonasuntimes.com
Border 911 Conference in Phoenix Exposes How Bad Cartels, Human Trafficking and Fentanyl Have Become
The America Project (TAP) held a conference on border security Saturday in Phoenix at the Hershberger Theater. The Border 911 event featured leading experts on human trafficking, cartels, and drugs coming over the border, including former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who also served as a Border Patrol agent in Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
KTAR.com
Buckeye to move forward with $80 million water rights agreement
PHOENIX – A West Valley city has secured a source of water for a minimum 100 years after approving an $80 million deal this week. The Buckeye City Council approved the purchase agreement to buy 1 acre in Harquahala Valley in western Maricopa County during a special meeting Monday.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance
It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
kawc.org
Yuma gun dealer among 5 in Arizona who say they aren't responsible for violence in Mexico
PHOENIX -- Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers, including one in Yuma, are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges...
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
AZFamily
Tolleson Elementary School District votes not to renew longtime teacher’s contract
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tolleson Elementary School District unanimously approved moving forward with plans not to renew a longtime teacher’s contract for next year. And at Wednesday night’s district board meeting, parents spoke about the decision. Myna Medina, a Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School teacher, says...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
AZFamily
Tucson and Phoenix make list of top 40 locations to get married in the U.S.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson and Phoenix are two Arizona cities that made WalletHub’s top 40 list of places out of 182 spots to get married in the U.S. The average couple spends around $28,000, and given recent inflation, the cost is rising. Overall in the U.S., the wedding industry pumps around $62 billion into the national economy, which is low considering the original of $78 billion pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Across 180 cities, Tucson made #12 on the list and Phoenix landed at #37.
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
