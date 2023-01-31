PHOENIX – The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said he’s sick and tired of violent threats aimed at elections workers who are just doing their jobs. “Their main crime is answering the phone and trying to help people get information, and to have threats of violence toward them just because they have the audacity to answer the phone and try to point people to where they can get information, it has to stop,” Clint Hickman, a Republican, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

