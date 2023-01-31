Read full article on original website
American rapper Future has gotten a tattoo of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley on his right leg. A clip that has been circulating on social media shows the Wait For U rapper on FaceTime while getting his new ink. It seems he’s a fan of historical greats, because Marley falls right above an older tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
