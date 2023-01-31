Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. “July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards,” the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that’s left for wildlife agents to find is “a little bit of wool in the brush,” said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
Bears Are Still King, Even Though A Grizzly Lost A Fight To A Pack Of Wolves In Yellowstone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though it wasn’t the case in a tussle in Yellowstone National Park this fall, grizzly bears generally at the top of Wyoming’s wildlife food chain, said a leading wildlife biologist said. That includes general dominance over wolves, or...
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!
People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
North Jackson Game Warden wins Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyo
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD), North Jackson Senior Game Warden Jon Stephens has been named the 2022 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award is given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International and honors a...
Wyoming Weekend Temperatures – How Low Did It Go?
Overnight temperatures across Wyoming were extremely low during the last weekend of January, with some areas reporting overnight temperatures of nearly 50 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service Riverton Office released the lowest temperatures recorded across Wyoming during Sunday night’s storm. Overall, it got a bit chilly in the Equality State during the night of Jan. 29-30.
Riverton had the most sub zero temperature days in Fremont County.
Wyoming residents may have noticed it has been VERY cold this year. Below is a chart of the number of days below zero from the period November through January, compared to the same period last year. Big Piney had 49 days below zero as the coldest location, Jackson had 32 days, Worland 29 below zero days, Riverton had 23 days of sub zero temperatures, and Lander 16 days.
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
Make Way For Dirty Charlotte and Old Faithful, Wyoming’s Newest Signature Cocktails
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites have a couple of new and unique cocktails to add to their rotation of fun, unique drinks they can offer guests. Several of the distillers participating in this week’s Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Conference were challenged to use their...
Bill Making Ballot Harvesting A Felony Passes Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When does turning in someone else’s election ballot equate to tampering?. That was the question the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature wrestled with Wednesday afternoon while discussing the topic of ballot harvesting. “It seems...
