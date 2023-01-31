Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Heated Exchange Between Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Leads To Brawl in Grizzlies-Cavaliers Game
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected from Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies following a scrap stemming from Brooks hitting Mitchell below the belt. Brooks hit the deck after a contested layup attempt. Mitchell hauled in the rebound and when Brooks turned over, hit...
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Cavaliers targeting Knicks' Cam Reddish for potential trade
CLEVELAND — As the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the Cleveland Cavaliers figure to be one of the league's more active teams. And with the Cavs in apparent need of a wing player, a new report is linking Cleveland to a former lottery pick. On the latest episode of...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Passes J.R. Smith On Cavs All-Time Three Pointers Made List
The Cavs-Grizzlies game sure has been an eventful one!. We've already had some fabulous dunks, lead changes, and a fight that resulted in a double ejection. Now Cedi Osman makes Cavs history. At the end of the third quarter, Osman knocked down his third three of the night which moved...
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
Jimmy Butler’s Heat Outlast Donovan Mitchell’s Cavs
The Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-97 during the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, behind 23 points from Jimmy Butler and 18 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. For the Heat, who moved within one and a half games of the Cavaliers in fifth place in the East...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Grizzlies
The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday night, welcoming the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a nationally-televised affair. The Wine and Gold are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday night, dropping a home heartbreaker to the Heat. Cleveland played a solid all-around game –...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell’s third-quarter ejection to beat
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
Watch: Hard fall forces Mavericks' Luka Doncic out of game vs. Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's 111-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans following a scary fall early in the second half. With 7:12 remaining in the third quarter, Doncic fell hard to the hardwood after colliding with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas while attempting to finish a drive to the basket.
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
CNBC
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl
An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday. He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills played in...
NBA
Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
