‘We would love to meet them’: Abington PD asking singles to turn in their exes with arrest warrants

Authorities in one Plymouth County town are offering a “Valentine’s Day Special” for anyone willing to turn in an ex-lover who may have warrants against them.

“Just give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest!” Abington Police wrote in a tongue-and-cheek social media post. “The special holiday offer comes with FREE transportation, secure accommodations, FREE dinner, a professional set of photos we’ll share all over the internet and a very special set of bracelets.”

The department says they have operators standing by, ready to take you’re call.

“We would love to meet them!” police wrote.

So whether you’re a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him if he has an outstanding warrant; or you know your ex committed robbery by lassoing the moon and pulling it down, Abington authorities want to hear from you. Their non emergency number is 781-878-3232.

