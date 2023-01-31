ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Noozhawk

Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria

The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Win Crosstown Match with Cate, 37-33

The host Carpinteria girls came up with a strong fourth quarter to win the cross-town match with Cate 37-33 on Tuesday. “The Lady Warriors battled a good, well-coached Rams team to the end,” Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales said. “We started off slowly on offense but our defense was strong and consistent.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Basketball: Cate Romps over La Reina, Carpinteria Loses to Fillmore, Santa Ynez Edges Templeton

The Cate girls celebrated Senior Night Monday, and the seniors went on to shine in a 64-10 Frontier League win over La Reina to close out the league season. “The Rams came ready to play and they did not disappoint with an 18-0 first quarter, led by our five remarkable seniors Nicole Teh, Desi Flores, Talia Tom, Mary Foster, and Kendall Thorne,” Cate coach Laura Moore.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Defense Aids Santa Barbara Boys in 64-59 Win over Rio Mesa

Strong defense helped Santa Barbara to a 64-59 Channel League win at Rio Mesa Monday night. Luke Zuffelato scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and contributed to the defensive effort. “Luke Zuffelato’s defense, especially in the post on some of Rio’s bigger guys, was really good,” Dons coach Corey Adam...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Blank Ventura in OT, Finish Season with 80-69 Win

The Dos Pueblos boys held host Ventura scoreless in overtime to pull out a 80-69 win after a nip-and-tuck regulation game Wednesday night in Channel League action. “In the OT we played great defense, holding them scoreless, and were able to execute some plays for great looks,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “I was extremely proud of the way my guys played a smart game and never gave up.”
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Lose to Buena, But Coach Heartened by Improvement

The Dos Pueblos girls lost a Channel League decision at Buena Tuesday, 50-41, but coach Manny Murillo sees plenty of improvement in the team. “I thank God for the opportunity to coach this team,” Murillo said. “They have improved a lot in the past few games. Credit to Buena and their players for competing and coming out on top. We’re in a very tough league, every possession matters. Getting stops matters, helping your teammates matters, making the extra pass matters!”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Babacar Pouye’s Layup Lifts Cate to 57-55 Win Over Thacher

Tyler Martinez fed Babacar Pouye for a layup in the final seconds to give Cate a thrilling 57-55 victory over Thacher in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball finale on Wednesday night at Cate. With the victory, the Rams finish in second place in league at 5-3 (12-7) to earn a...
OJAI, CA

