The Dos Pueblos girls lost a Channel League decision at Buena Tuesday, 50-41, but coach Manny Murillo sees plenty of improvement in the team. “I thank God for the opportunity to coach this team,” Murillo said. “They have improved a lot in the past few games. Credit to Buena and their players for competing and coming out on top. We’re in a very tough league, every possession matters. Getting stops matters, helping your teammates matters, making the extra pass matters!”

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO