Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Laguna Blanca Boys Comeback Falls Short, Carpinteria Boys Lose to Fillmore, Carpinteria Girls Soccer Loses
Laguna Blanca Sophomore Carson Stewart scored 18 points and collected 8 rebounds, but a fourth quarter Owls comeback fell short in a 51-43 Frontier League loss to Foothill Tech 51-43 at Ventura College Tuesday night. Laguna Blanca took an early lead late in the first quarter, but a poor second...
Noozhawk
Prep Soccer: Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Ventura, Carpinteria Girls Lose in OT, Santa Ynez Boys Tie Templeton
The Dos Pueblos girls couldn’t hold a 1-0 first-half lead and lost 2-1 to Channel League champs Ventura on Senior Night at home. The Chargers scored on a Riley Monroe header from a corner kick by Trish Lo in the first half. But Ventura responded with two second-half goals.
Noozhawk
San Marcos-Santa Barbara Boys Basketball Game Moved to 4 p.m. at Thunderhut
The game time for Friday’s crosstown boys basketball game between Santa Barbara High and San Marcos at the Thunderhut has been moved to 4 p.m. The reason for the earlier start is due to the possibility of San Marcos having to play a Channel League playoff game against Rio Mesa later that day.
Noozhawk
San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Water Polo Teams Roll into Channel League Tournament Final
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos will meet in the Channel League girls water polo tournament championship game on Thursday at Oxnard High. In semifinal action on Wednesday, top-seeded San Marcos rolled past Ventura, 20-5, and No. 2 Dos Pueblos shut down Santa Barbara 11-3. The Chargers earlier defeated Oxnard 19-2.
Noozhawk
Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria
The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
Noozhawk
Dayzia Mendoza’s All-Around Game Leads Santa Barbara Girls Past Rio Mesa
Dayzia Mendoza was all over the court for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 38-25 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game. Mendoza, a sophomore, scored 11 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had seven steals, leading the Dons to their second league win. Junior Chloe...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Win Crosstown Match with Cate, 37-33
The host Carpinteria girls came up with a strong fourth quarter to win the cross-town match with Cate 37-33 on Tuesday. “The Lady Warriors battled a good, well-coached Rams team to the end,” Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales said. “We started off slowly on offense but our defense was strong and consistent.”
Noozhawk
Jesus Miranda’s Epic Second-Half Hat Trick Gives Santa Barbara a 3-2 Comeback Win over Oxnard
Santa Barbara junior Jesus Miranda’s second-half hat trick brought the Dons back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory over Oxnard Wednesday night at Peabody Stadium. The first two of Miranda’s goals came on assists from Juan Pablo Montes. The winner, with two minutes remaining, resulted from a deft pass to Miranda in the box by Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Cate Romps over La Reina, Carpinteria Loses to Fillmore, Santa Ynez Edges Templeton
The Cate girls celebrated Senior Night Monday, and the seniors went on to shine in a 64-10 Frontier League win over La Reina to close out the league season. “The Rams came ready to play and they did not disappoint with an 18-0 first quarter, led by our five remarkable seniors Nicole Teh, Desi Flores, Talia Tom, Mary Foster, and Kendall Thorne,” Cate coach Laura Moore.
Noozhawk
Strong Defense Aids Santa Barbara Boys in 64-59 Win over Rio Mesa
Strong defense helped Santa Barbara to a 64-59 Channel League win at Rio Mesa Monday night. Luke Zuffelato scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and contributed to the defensive effort. “Luke Zuffelato’s defense, especially in the post on some of Rio’s bigger guys, was really good,” Dons coach Corey Adam...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Boys Blank Ventura in OT, Finish Season with 80-69 Win
The Dos Pueblos boys held host Ventura scoreless in overtime to pull out a 80-69 win after a nip-and-tuck regulation game Wednesday night in Channel League action. “In the OT we played great defense, holding them scoreless, and were able to execute some plays for great looks,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “I was extremely proud of the way my guys played a smart game and never gave up.”
Noozhawk
Channel League Boys Hoops: San Marcos Prevails over Pacifica; Dos Pueblos Loses to Buena
A balanced scoring effort helped San Marcos to a 62-41 win over Pacifica Monday night in Oxnard to move to 6-6 in Channel League play and remain in the CIF-SS playoff hunt. Wyatt Miller led the Royals with 13 points. Micah Jacobi added 11 and Diego Reyes nine. Ben Treadway and Joe Pasternack chipped in seven points apiece.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Clutch Plays to Beat Rio Mesa, 62-58
San Marcos kept their playoff hopes alive after a Rio Mesa fourth-quarter rally fell short and the Royals posted a 62-58 Channel League road win. The Royals, now 7-6 in league play, can clinch fourth place and an automatic CIF playoff bid with a win at home over Santa Barbara on Friday, time to be determined.
Noozhawk
San Marcos, Oxnard Boys Battle to 2-2 Draw in Battle of Playoff-Bound Teams
In a battle of CIF-ranked teams, San Marcos and Oxnard battled to a 2-2 draw in a Channel League game on Monday night. San Marcos, the Channel League champion and ranked 12th in the combined Southern Section Division 1-2 poll , got two goals from Leonel Olivo in the first half.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team On a Roll Heading into Postseason of L.A. Kings League
With the top two scorers and goalies in the league, the Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey team rolled to the regular season title of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League. The 14-1 Royals, a club team comprised of players from county high schools, play their final regular-season game...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Lose to Buena, But Coach Heartened by Improvement
The Dos Pueblos girls lost a Channel League decision at Buena Tuesday, 50-41, but coach Manny Murillo sees plenty of improvement in the team. “I thank God for the opportunity to coach this team,” Murillo said. “They have improved a lot in the past few games. Credit to Buena and their players for competing and coming out on top. We’re in a very tough league, every possession matters. Getting stops matters, helping your teammates matters, making the extra pass matters!”
Noozhawk
TVL Roundup: Bishop Diego beats Santa Clara; Babacar Pouye Scores 26 in Cate Loss to St. Bonaventure
Dominant play by Isaac Veal in the second half helped Bishop Diego to a 58-48 come-from-behind win at Santa Clara in the team’s last Tri-Valley League game Monday night. The Cardinals trailed 33-27 at the half, even after a tough basket by Veal and a buzzer-beater 3 by senior Lui Fernandez.
Noozhawk
UCSB to Celebrate Women & Girls Sports Day at Basketball Game Against CSUN
UC Santa Barbara Athletics will celebrate National Women and Girls in Sports Day on Saturday at the women’s basketball game against CSUN at 4 p.m. All of the university’s women’s athletic teams will be at The Thunderdome to be honored and connect with girls in the community.
Noozhawk
Babacar Pouye’s Layup Lifts Cate to 57-55 Win Over Thacher
Tyler Martinez fed Babacar Pouye for a layup in the final seconds to give Cate a thrilling 57-55 victory over Thacher in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball finale on Wednesday night at Cate. With the victory, the Rams finish in second place in league at 5-3 (12-7) to earn a...
Noozhawk
Six Bishop Diego Football Players Sign Letters of Intent; Qu’Ran Gossett Picks UTEP
Six football players from Bishop Diego signed their letters of intent to continue playing the sport at the next level on Wednesday. Pasefika Salatielu, Su’e Luamanu, AJ Vele, Toa Evagelia, Nolan Fouvale and Qu’Ran Gossett signed their letters in front of a packed Brick House Gym filled with friends and family.
Comments / 0