ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Biden to host Congressional Black Caucus lawmakers Thursday to talk police reform

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3eQp_0kXdnTSb00

President Biden on Thursday will meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) at the White House to discuss police reform after the release of footage showing law enforcement beating Tyre Nichols.

Biden will host “a small group” of CBC members “to discuss police reform legislation and other shared priorities,” principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“President Biden is committed to doing everything in his power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all,” Dalton said.

The meeting was put on the calendar two days after Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the CBC, said Sunday he hoped to sit down with Biden to discuss policing reform.

The issue of police conduct and reform was put back in the spotlight after authorities Friday released video footage showing officers in Memphis, Tenn., beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols, who was 29, died days later. Over the course of the video, officers pepper-spray, deploy a stun gun and take turns beating Nichols.

The video sparked outrage and calls for reform, with Biden speaking to Nichols’s parents and saying he was “deeply pained” by the footage. He has called for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democratic-led House in 2021 but did not have the votes to pass the Senate.

The bill would create a national registry of police misconduct, ban racial profiling and overhaul qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from liability in civil lawsuits.

One of the biggest sticking points between the two parties on police reform is the issue of qualified immunity. Democrats have insisted that qualified immunity get the ax in reform legislation, but Republicans have dug in to defend it.

Biden has signed executive actions to mandate stricter use-of-force standards and to increase accountability for local police departments, but the White House has argued congressional action will ultimately be necessary to make broader reforms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 14

sandy
2d ago

Yep, because of a few bad apples, punish all LE. Be careful, you may not have anyone who wants to be a cop and be ostracized no matter what they do.

Reply
2
ed tyler
2d ago

The police reform they will discuss will likely make the poor and disadvantaged folks more vulnerable to crime.

Reply
3
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

871K+
Followers
95K+
Post
619M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy