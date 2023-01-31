ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Banana Boat expands sunscreen recall due to cancer risk

By Jacob Burbrink
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKZoy_0kXdnPvh00

Story at a glance

  • On Jan. 27, Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it is expanding its nationwide recall of hair and scalp sunscreen sprays that was initially issued in July 2022.
  • The recall was initiated because a review found unexpected levels of benzene — a known cancer causing chemical — came from the propellant even though it is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat product.
  • The company says daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

( WXIN ) — The company behind Banana Boat is recalling more of its sunscreen products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

On Jan. 27, Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it is expanding its nationwide recall of hair and scalp sunscreen sprays that was initially issued in July 2022. The recall was initiated because a review found unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant even though it is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat product.

3 batches of Banana Boat sunscreen sprays recalled due to traces of cancer-causing chemical

The recall involves an additional batch of the recalled hair and scalp sunscreen spray. The company said no other batches or products are being recalled. The products subject to recall are:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said benzene is classified as a human carcinogen that can potentially result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the blood marrow. It can also cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says benzene works by causing cells to not function correctly. For example, it can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells. It can also damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.

Study finds benzene in many dry shampoos

The CDC says people are exposed to benzene every day, including from tobacco smoke, gas stations, exhaust and industrial emissions. Indoors, people can get exposed to benzene from glues, paints, furniture wax and detergents.

The company says daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and throw it out. They can get a refund by contacting Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Anyone who suffered adverse reactions or quality problems due to the use of the product should report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program in the following ways:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
New York Post

CDC warns against eye drops linked to 1 death, 50 infections in 11 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is eye-balling this artificial tear brand closely. The CDC has urged several doctors and patients to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it has been linked to 50 bacteria-resistant infections and one death in 11 states, according to a report. Most of the people infected said they used artificial tears, with EzriCare being the most reported brand. EzriCare drops are preservative-free and don’t have any ingredients that prevent bacterial infections from occurring. “CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete,” said the report. The CDC tested open bottles of EzriCare...
MedicalXpress

Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk

Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
KIII TV3

More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products. The agency's Food Safety and...
WASHINGTON STATE
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
HealthDay

Another Study Links 'Ultra-Processed' Foods to Higher Cancer Risk

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Fizzy sodas, microwaveable meals and packaged cookies are convenient for people on the go, but these folks might not go as far as they’d like if that’s all they eat. Ultra-processed foods appear to increase the risk of developing and dying...
The Hill

The Hill

871K+
Followers
95K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy