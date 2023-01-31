West Omaha Target shooting suspect killed by cops after storming store with AR-15 & 13 loaded magazines and opening fire

TERRIFIED shoppers fled in panic after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle fired at least six shots inside a Target store on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The harrowing scene unfolded inside the Super Target center in West Omaha, Nebraska, at around noon when a man in his 30s walked inside the store and allegedly began shooting.

Omaha police swarmed a Target after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle allegedly opened fire inside the store Credit: KETV

Over a dozen police cruisers packed the Target parking lot on Tuesday Credit: WOWT

Terrified shoppers and employees fled in fear amid the chaos Credit: KETV

The Omaha Police Department said the unidentified suspect was armed with "plenty of ammunition."

The white suspect was fatally shot after exchanging fire with responding police officers.

“OPD Uniform Patrol officers and a Nebraska State Trooper arrived at the Target and entered the store where they encountered a white male suspect armed with a rifle,” read a statement from the Omaha Police Department.

“Officers issued numerous loud verbal commands ordering the suspect to drop the rifle. An Omaha Police officer then fired their service handgun striking the suspect who was declared deceased by Omaha Fire Department personnel as a result of the incident.”

Authorities conducted three sweeps of the store and have not located any victims.

"The suspect will be identified once our department is able to appropriately notify next of kin."

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer believes the gunman entered the store through one of the front entrances.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and reassured the scene was secured.

Schmaderer said it's unclear if the suspect was firing at anybody; however, based on the shell casings on the ground, he left off at least six rounds.

He thanked his officers and the other agencies for their swift actions. "This is what you want," he said.

"When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this."

Shoppers and employees were seen fleeing in fear after hearing gunshots.

One Target employee told the Omaha World-Herald that he heard multiple shots.

Another witness, who declined to give her name, was shopping in the toy department when she heard gunshots.

"I heard three shots. Everyone was in a panic. We all ran out of the store," the patron told the outlet.

Footage from the scene showed over a dozen police cruisers packed in the Target parking lot.

FBI personnel were seen checking vehicles in the parking lot.

The Target store is located in a busy shopping center with restaurants like Panda Express, Panera Bread, Voodoo Taco, and Starbucks, and hotels like the Hampton Inn and Village Inn.