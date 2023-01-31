ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

West Omaha Target shooting suspect killed by cops after storming store with AR-15 & 13 loaded magazines and opening fire

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 2 days ago
TERRIFIED shoppers fled in panic after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle fired at least six shots inside a Target store on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The harrowing scene unfolded inside the Super Target center in West Omaha, Nebraska, at around noon when a man in his 30s walked inside the store and allegedly began shooting.

Omaha police swarmed a Target after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle allegedly opened fire inside the store Credit: KETV
Over a dozen police cruisers packed the Target parking lot on Tuesday Credit: WOWT
Terrified shoppers and employees fled in fear amid the chaos Credit: KETV

The Omaha Police Department said the unidentified suspect was armed with "plenty of ammunition."

The white suspect was fatally shot after exchanging fire with responding police officers.

“OPD Uniform Patrol officers and a Nebraska State Trooper arrived at the Target and entered the store where they encountered a white male suspect armed with a rifle,” read a statement from the Omaha Police Department.

“Officers issued numerous loud verbal commands ordering the suspect to drop the rifle. An Omaha Police officer then fired their service handgun striking the suspect who was declared deceased by Omaha Fire Department personnel as a result of the incident.”

Authorities conducted three sweeps of the store and have not located any victims.

"The suspect will be identified once our department is able to appropriately notify next of kin."

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer believes the gunman entered the store through one of the front entrances.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and reassured the scene was secured.

Schmaderer said it's unclear if the suspect was firing at anybody; however, based on the shell casings on the ground, he left off at least six rounds.

He thanked his officers and the other agencies for their swift actions. "This is what you want," he said.

"When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this."

Shoppers and employees were seen fleeing in fear after hearing gunshots.

One Target employee told the Omaha World-Herald that he heard multiple shots.

Another witness, who declined to give her name, was shopping in the toy department when she heard gunshots.

"I heard three shots. Everyone was in a panic. We all ran out of the store," the patron told the outlet.

Footage from the scene showed over a dozen police cruisers packed in the Target parking lot.

FBI personnel were seen checking vehicles in the parking lot.

The Target store is located in a busy shopping center with restaurants like Panda Express, Panera Bread, Voodoo Taco, and Starbucks, and hotels like the Hampton Inn and Village Inn.

Wayne Newton
2d ago

Kudos to OPD for saving lives and the taxpayers money!

KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store with "people hiding"

A man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the man had "plenty of ammunition" and that evidence suggests he fired multiple rounds, but it wasn't immediately known if he fired at anyone. Schmaderer said no wounded people were found, and police had searched through the store "because there were some people hiding in there."Cathy Mahannah, a customer, said the scene inside the store was "sheer panic."The 62-year-old was near the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Wounded Omaha Police Officers Identified

Omaha Police release the names of the two officers in an officer-involved shooting in central Omaha. They say Officer Nicholas Lanning is a seven year veteran of the Omaha Police Department. Officer Joshua Moore has one year of service with Omaha Police. Both officers suffered non-life threatening leg wounds in...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
OMAHA, NE
102.5 The Bone

Police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — A suspected gunman at a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska, was shot and killed Tuesday by police officers. Omaha Police Department on Twitter said that officers responded to a. shooting call around noon at a Target store at 178th Street and Center. When officers arrived at the store, they reportedly shot the suspect, who was armed with a rifle.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Target shooting: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Police respond to a report of shots fired at a west Omaha target. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
The US Sun

