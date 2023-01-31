Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills
The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 bills.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession […]
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
Indiana nurse accused of stealing a patient’s meds, domestic battery in separate cases
A nurse is accused of stealing a patient's medication and domestic battery in separate cases spanning multiple counties.
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
wfft.com
Grant County Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in weekend shooting
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Grant County Coroner has identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning Fairmount shooting. An officer with the Fairmount Police Department responded to a call about shots fired in a home on 7220 South and 200 West just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The officer...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
WOWO News
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to ask for taxpayer money
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has a $3.5 million budget shortfall this year and plans on asking city and county officials for tax payer money to cover the deficit. On Thursday, executive director, Joel Benz said TRAA only has about two months’ worth of payroll left in...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
WOWO News
Another candidate enters race for city council seat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another candidate has entered the race for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat. Joe Townsend has joined the race to fill the seat to be vacated by incumbent Jason Arp, who is running for mayor. Townsend, a Republican, is the owner of the Best...
WOWO News
Taylor University to launch nursing program with Parkview
UPLAND, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Taylor University and Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health are establishing a partnership that will expand the university’s healthcare programs and help address the state’s nursing shortage. The partners say the strategic agreement will create a nursing program on Taylor’s campus, while Parkview will provide clinical site access for future nursing students at its 19 locations.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
