TechCrunch
Enterprise blockchain adoption may grow as hybrid use cases evolve
One of the biggest demands over the past two years has been “hybrid use cases,” Barbosa said. Some businesses are using layer-1 blockchains and permissioned distributed networks to meet business needs, she noted. Hyperledger is an open source platform, derived from The Linux Foundation, that aims to help...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
OpenAI starts selling subscriptions to its ChatGPT bot
OpenAI announced Wednesday it's starting to sell $20 a month subscriptions to ChatGPT, its trendy AI-driven chatbot that answers questions, write poems and has taken the tech world by storm. Why it matters: ChatGPT seized a powerful spotlight. Now, the monetization begins. Details: ChatGPT will still be available for free...
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
CoinDesk
India's Reliance Retail, Other Merchants Now Accepting Digital Rupee
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of India's biggest retailers said it will allow customers to use a digital rupee to pay for purchases. Reliance Retail, the nation's largest retail chain, will be among several merchants accepting the central...
ChatGPT sparks surge of AI detection tools
The rise of generative AI tools is creating parallel demand for a new class of systems that can help distinguish AI-generated text and images from those created by humans. Why it matters: Educators, in particular, are concerned about students turning in work created by an AI system. But experts are also worried about how generative AI can create a flood of misinformation and impersonation. Detection tools, if they can be made sufficiently accurate, could help.
US News and World Report
Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
CNBC
LA-based Embedded Ventures launches inaugural fund, with focus on national security and space tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
5 Early Trends Developing In 2023
Growth, high beta and emerging markets look strong. A strong January might not lead to a strong 2023.
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stripe's new investment talk is an effort to rectify past mistakes
When news recently leaked that Stripe is in talks to raise new funding, most of the chatter was about a $60 billion valuation that's well below what the payments giant previously fetched. And that made sense, given how much weight we typically attach to nosebleed prices. Between the lines: What...
Amazon CEO: We're working "really hard" to cut costs
Amazon's reset isn't over. State of play: The tech and logistics giant will stay on the cost-cutting course it started last year as the anomalous and massively beneficial economic conditions for its business created by the pandemic dissipate. Driving the news: "We're working really hard to streamline our costs and...
China reopening spurs returns in emerging market funds
Emerging market debt and equities have rallied over the last few months. The main driver? China. Why it matters: It’s another example of how the world's second-largest economy sets the pace for the rest of the globe — or at least that’s what investors are banking on.
Oreo maker Mondelez tops quarterly estimates as snack demand holds up
(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc topped market expectations for quarterly results on Tuesday, boosted by resilient demand for chocolates and snacks, but warned its European business could take a hit in the current quarter from price hikes.
CoinDesk
UK Finance Ministry to Propose Broad Rules for Crypto, Invites Industry Feedback
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.K.’s finance ministry is proposing new rules to govern multiple areas of the crypto sector and wants stakeholders to weigh in. The hotly anticipated consultation, to be published by His Majesty’s Treasury...
In AI arms race, ethics may be the first casualty
As the tech world embraces ChatGPT and other generative AI programs, the industry's longstanding pledges to deploy AI responsibly could quickly be swamped by beat-the-competition pressures. Why it matters: Once again, tech's leaders are playing a game of "build fast and ask questions later" with a new technology that's likely...
AEye Names Tech Leader Matt Fisch as CEO
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has named Matt Fisch as the company’s new CEO and as a member of its board of directors effective February 13, 2023. Fisch is a deeply technical C-level leader with 30 years of experience delivering breakout products across industries, and scaling software organizations at multi-billion-dollar global companies including HARMAN International, Intel, and Verifone. He takes the reins at AEye as the company transitions into commercialization of its award-winning product line across multiple markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005356/en/ Former Intel, HARMAN International, and Verifone exec Matt Fisch will become AEye’s new CEO effective February 13, 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Netlify acquires front-end platform Gatsby
A year or two ago, we would’ve put all of these companies under the “JAMStack” monicker, where JAM stands for JavaScript, API and Markup — a term coined by Netlify co-founder and CEO Mathias Biilmann. Today, you’ll get a cheery email from their PR firms if you say that, since the preferred term is now “composable architecture” or, in the case of Vercel, simply “front-end platform.” To be fair, these platforms have evolved quite a bit and now offer a more comprehensive set of features beyond supporting the JAM stack.
Space is attracting new business
Traditionally Earth-bound companies, industries and investors are now looking to space as a place to do business, compete and invest. Why it matters: The space economy's continued growth hinges on space companies proving their worth to non-space entities, and moving beyond established industry partnerships and government contract money. The space...
