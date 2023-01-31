Read full article on original website
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Partnership can work
Many have said that this will be a challenging budget cycle. I do not disagree, but I do feel that we are looking at the challenges we are facing with the wrong lens. In recent weeks, I have sat in on presentations from both the City and the Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). I have read many emails and studied the budget as if I was going to be tested on these materials.
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
westportjournal.com
Westport to state: Hands off our schools’ reading program
WESTPORT — Westport will join a growing list of school districts in saying thanks, but no thanks, to the state’s new “Right to Read” legislation. The law, passed in 2021, requires school districts to adopt one of several state-approved reading programs or seek a waiver. So...
newcanaanite.com
Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers
New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
Ed Board Imagines Ideal New NHPS Supt.
Someone with teaching and administrative experience. A strong fiscal leader and capable grant writer. Someone who supports teaching the “whole child.” A collaborative leader who is responsive to data. Those are a few of the ideal qualities for the next superintendent for the New Haven Public Schools...
Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support
I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
Norwalk political notes: NHA, Simms and Himes
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Himes appointed ranking member on Intelligence Committee. Meadow Gardens, a low-income housing complex in South Norwalk, would be demolished and rebuilt in a move being made by the Norwalk Housing Authority. The plan is “not fully developed yet,” NHA Executive...
Norwalk installs plaque to honor three sisters who helped change history
NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not difficult to find Norwalk women serving in government these days and even easier Monday off West Avenue, where three suffragettes are honored with a plaque along the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The Hill sisters were the daughters of Ebenezer Hill, who in 1912...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.
Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 2
38 Main Street: Shawn R. Etlinger and Celeste Lavallee-Etlinger to Fred and Jacqueline H. Steenkamp, $450,000 on Dec. 28. 15 Pent Road: Dzenis Jasavic to Nezad Jasavic, $251,000 on Dec. 21. 58 River Street: Justin T. Digianni to Colin Walter and Julia Peterson, $349,500 on Dec. 21. East Haven. 4...
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
ctexaminer.com
Appointment in Fairfield Spurs Debate Over Partisanship, Acceptable Views on Board of Health
FAIRFIELD – The reappointment of a nurse to a town board spurred a debate between Democratic and Republican selectmen about the role of partisan politics in the appointment process, and the place of a nonconformist voice on the Board of Health. Oftentimes, recommendations for appointees are made by one...
Norwalk photos: Bobcat
NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and his wife were walking Saturday on Redcoat Road when what appears to be a bobcat crossed the road in front of them, he said. It continued through a neighbor’s yard, through the trees toward Fillow Street. “It always picks up our spirits...
trumbulltimes.com
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
Comments / 0