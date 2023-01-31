ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many have said that this will be a challenging budget cycle. I do not disagree, but I do feel that we are looking at the challenges we are facing with the wrong lens. In recent weeks, I have sat in on presentations from both the City and the Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). I have read many emails and studied the budget as if I was going to be tested on these materials.
NORWALK, CT
themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
MONROE, CT
westportjournal.com

Westport to state: Hands off our schools’ reading program

WESTPORT — Westport will join a growing list of school districts in saying thanks, but no thanks, to the state’s new “Right to Read” legislation. The law, passed in 2021, requires school districts to adopt one of several state-approved reading programs or seek a waiver. So...
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers

New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ed Board Imagines Ideal New NHPS Supt.

Someone with teaching and administrative experience. A strong fiscal leader and capable grant writer. Someone who supports teaching the ​“whole child.” A collaborative leader who is responsive to data. Those are a few of the ideal qualities for the next superintendent for the New Haven Public Schools...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support

I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: NHA, Simms and Himes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Himes appointed ranking member on Intelligence Committee. Meadow Gardens, a low-income housing complex in South Norwalk, would be demolished and rebuilt in a move being made by the Norwalk Housing Authority. The plan is “not fully developed yet,” NHA Executive...
NORWALK, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.

Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
HAMDEN, CT
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 2

38 Main Street: Shawn R. Etlinger and Celeste Lavallee-Etlinger to Fred and Jacqueline H. Steenkamp, $450,000 on Dec. 28. 15 Pent Road: Dzenis Jasavic to Nezad Jasavic, $251,000 on Dec. 21. 58 River Street: Justin T. Digianni to Colin Walter and Julia Peterson, $349,500 on Dec. 21. East Haven. 4...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Bobcat

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and his wife were walking Saturday on Redcoat Road when what appears to be a bobcat crossed the road in front of them, he said. It continued through a neighbor’s yard, through the trees toward Fillow Street. “It always picks up our spirits...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
