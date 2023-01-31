Read full article on original website
NJ man arrested for attempt to firebomb synagogue
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A Passaic County man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack
Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor
One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said. The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Additional victims were rushed to...
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Morris County Sheriff's Office Seargent Wins at Weightlifting
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A sergeant with the Morris County Sheriff's Office last month won a weightlifting contest, according to the office. It said Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich took the "top spot" in the Jan. 10 NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which took place at NYPD Health and Fitness. "Many competitors entered the contest with Sergeant Zeich taking the top spot" said the Sheriff's Office. "He compiled a total weight moved of 1,490 pounds – 515 squat / 390 bench / 585 dead lift." The feat impressed Zeich's boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “This is an incredible accomplishment," Gannon said. "A true feat of dedication...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office chief of detectives retires
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 18 years of service in law enforcement, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker has announced his retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Deputy Chief of Detectives Robert McNally honored Chief Kimker for his exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on his last day.
Police investigating ATV theft in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The Byram Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV. The ATV is believed to have been stolen during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 29 from a residence on Lockwood Avenue, police said. The ATV was...
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
Coming soon to Jefferson Township: Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Residents in the Jefferson Township area will soon have convenient and year-round access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables produced at Alstede Farms, a family-owned and operated farm that has nourished New Jersey families for 40 years. Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms,...
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
Hunterdon County Surrogate Susan Hoffman encourages residents to obtain a will
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – County Surrogate Susan J. Hoffman recently reminded residents about the importance of having a Last Will & Testament and ensuring that your loved ones know where that document located. “Having a will is the most sensible, practical, and surest way that we can protect those...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
GOTCHA! Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock
Authorities seized a 24-year-old driver from Paterson and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.The Honda CRV not only has a dented hood -- tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and …
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.
