Sledding hills in and around Detroit are cool because you can experience a different side of the city at full speed! Winter can be challenging to navigate outdoors, but the piles of snow also make for a great adventure for all ages. There’s a solid selection of parks and sledding hills tucked in between the urban city noises and on the outskirts. Adults can take buddies or their children to partake in a classic Michigan winter activity.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO