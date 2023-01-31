ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

detroitisit.com

7 Perfect Sledding Hills In & Around Detroit

Sledding hills in and around Detroit are cool because you can experience a different side of the city at full speed! Winter can be challenging to navigate outdoors, but the piles of snow also make for a great adventure for all ages. There’s a solid selection of parks and sledding hills tucked in between the urban city noises and on the outskirts. Adults can take buddies or their children to partake in a classic Michigan winter activity.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands

It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit

Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit

A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
DETROIT, MI
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm

A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI

