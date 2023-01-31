Read full article on original website
detroitisit.com
7 Perfect Sledding Hills In & Around Detroit
Sledding hills in and around Detroit are cool because you can experience a different side of the city at full speed! Winter can be challenging to navigate outdoors, but the piles of snow also make for a great adventure for all ages. There’s a solid selection of parks and sledding hills tucked in between the urban city noises and on the outskirts. Adults can take buddies or their children to partake in a classic Michigan winter activity.
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo.
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
ahealthiermichigan.org
7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit
Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit
A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Black Men Of Detroit’s New Era Community Are Prioritizing The Safety Of Black Women ‘After Dark’
Celebrities including Amara La Negra, Crystal Smith and Eudoxie Bridges showed love to the community group on social media.
Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit
Its Detroit location will have a food truck, giveaways, a DJ, and more
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman wins $100,000 prize while playing on lottery app during break
DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $100,000 when she decided to play on her lottery app during a break. Jamila McCaskill, 44, of Detroit, said she was having a tough day so she took a break to relax. “I logged into the lottery app to do my daily spin...
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm
A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
City opens two 24-hour warming centers amid frigid temperatures
The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures. Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours. The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers...
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
