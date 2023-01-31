Read full article on original website
Dr. Mark Poarch named 2022-2023 North Carolina Community College system President of the Year Award
Caldwell County native Dr. Mark Poarch recently achieved a major feat when he was named the winner of the 2022-2023 North Carolina Community College System President of the Year Award. Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the award was created by the State Board of Community Colleges in 2001 and is designed...
NRLP is seeking donations for their "Round-Up" Program
In the High Country, the highest monthly electric bills tend to coincide with the cold winter months, which can be hard for residents struggling to make ends meet. Each year, Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power (NRLP), a nonprofit utility serving Boone and the surrounding areas, invites customers to support local families through its Good Neighbor Round Up Program. “With the cold winters we face each year in the mountains, heating and electricity can be a challenge to local families in need. You’d be surprised how a few extra cents per month can add up and help a neighbor who’s fallen on hard times. The Good Neighbor Round Up Program is a great way to make a big difference in the lives of others in our community,” said NRLP General Manager Ed Miller. Currently, about 500 customers participate in the program, according to NRLP. The generosity of these individuals and many others has provided assistance to over 400 neighbors in need since the program’s conception, raising a total of $45,128.45 in relief funds. Donations made to the Good Neighbor Round Up Program are held in a trust account established by NRLP, and the utility is responsible for disbursing the funds. Hospitality House assists by identifying customers in need and determining who will receive relief funds.
Christopher Hunt is Blue Ridge Energies new Manager of Training and Organizational Development
Blue Ridge Energy is proud to announce the appointment of Christopher Hunt of Granite Falls as the new Manager of Training and Organizational Development. With 30 years of experience in human resources and staff development, Mr. Hunt is well-equipped to oversee the design, delivery, and administration of learning and development resources for the cooperative. Mr. Hunt’s primary responsibility is to create and implement training and development programs to enhance or build critical skills and competencies. He will assess training needs, develop multi-faceted learning opportunities, and measure the training effectiveness of all Blue Ridge Energy employees.
WYN is celebrating national Mentor Month
The Western Youth Network (WYN) celebrated National Mentoring Month by highlighting the work their mentors do in Watauga and Avery counties. Through their mentoring program, WYN helps youth between the ages of 6 and 17 who need extra support and guidance. The organization has been hard at work to show appreciation for the mentors and spread awareness about the amazing work they do. WYN celebrated the month with a variety of initiatives and events, encouraging the youth to become more engaged with the program and the mentors. National Mentoring Month has helped to bring attention to the work of WYN’s mentors and the importance of mentorship in our communities. This month has been an opportunity to build awareness and support for the mentoring program and to thank the mentors for their ongoing dedication to helping the youth in Watauga and Avery counties.
Young Broadcaster is on his way to fulfilling his dream
Appalachian State University junior Noah Cornelius has been chasing his dream of becoming a NASCAR broadcaster since his days at Waxhaw High School. After enrolling in ASU's Electronic Media/Broadcasting program, Noah has gained invaluable hands-on experience through internships, student outlets AppTV and WASU-FM, and play-by-play and color commentary for App State and Lees-McRae College athletic events. As if that weren't enough, Cornelius recently had the opportunity to work as a pit reporter for The Money Team Racing, owned by former boxer Floyd Mayweather, with its No. 50 stock car driven by Kaz Grala during the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 race held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Noah has been able to take full advantage of the college experience and tap into his passion for broadcasting, thanks to the guidance and leadership of his mentors like AppTV general manager Kevon Wilson, lecturer Jim Newman, and practitioner-in-residence Carlos Montero. With their help, Noah is well on his way to achieving his dream of becoming a NASCAR broadcaster.
Ashe County Sheriff's Office Arrests Drug Trafficker
On January 10th, Ashe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested 24-year-old Jonathon T. Tatum II of Boone, North Carolina for four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the ACSO Narcotics Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, and...
Culprit in the August King Street Shooting turned himself in
On Monday, January 30, 2023, Malik Keyshawn Gibbs of Damascus Church Road in Wilkesboro, turned himself in to the Boone Police Department for his involvement in a shooting on West King Street in Boone on August 21, of last year. According to the Boone Police Department, the shooting occurred around...
