Serhiy Kryvtsov comments on war in Ukraine and why he left Shakhtar for Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville just met Serhiy (Sergii) Kryvtsov a few days ago, but already he can tell that the 31-year-old Ukrainian center back is exactly what the team needed heading into the 2023 season.

The club announced on Tuesday that it signed Kryvtsov from Ukrainian giants FC Shakhtar Donetsk to a contract through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025.

The 6-1 defender has played in over 300 professional matches at club and international levels, winning 17 titles in his 13 years with Shakhtar and appearing in Champions League, UEFA Euros and the UEFA Nations League. He becomes the only Ukrainian player in Major League Soccer and replaces Jamaican defender Damion Lowe, who was traded to Philadelphia Union.

“He’s played at the very, very top level, when you’re scouting games he’s played in, he’s played against Celtic, Real Madrid, Champions League games,” Neville said. “You’re assessing him against the world’s top players and when you see his calmness, quality, composure and experience you see there’s a player there that can help this relatively young group.”

Kryvtsov said before training Tuesday morning that he was looking for a change after spending his entire career in Ukraine and wanted a safer environment for his wife and three young children, who moved from Kyiv to Poland after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has a nine-year-old son, a seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old daughter.

“Everyone knows the situation about the war in Ukraine,” he said. “I heard the sounds of explosions, my children heard it, and it should not be like this. As a father, I need to give my family safety. I am proud of my brave Ukrainian people, of course of our soldiers and I am confident of victory. I would like to say a huge thanks to the USA for helping and supporting Ukraine.”

He also welcomes the change in weather, he said, going from harsh winter to the sunny, warm climate in South Florida.

“I played almost my entire career in one club, we won championships, won many trophies, and now it’s time to win trophies with Inter Miami,” Kryvtsov said. “I have been following David Beckham’s Instagram account for a while, sometimes he posts video and news from Inter Miami and I really like how this project is building.”

He feels the main asset he brings the team is experience.

“I have played in a lot of different strategies and I know a lot about football,” he said. “I think I can give this team some confidence.”

Neville said Kryvtsov’s experience and focus are immediately evident.

“When you talk to experienced players, they have a different feel than the young players,” Neville said. “They know exactly what they want, how to train and how to play.”

Neville said facing the Ukrainian national team and Shakhtar during his playing days taught him that Ukrainian players are “incredibly, incredibly focused” and Kryvtsov fits the bill.

“When we had the conversations with Sergii, it’s like conversations we’ve never had before,” Neville said. “He didn’t really want any of the fluff and B.S. He just wanted to talk football, wanted to know his role, what the team was like and how to win. Since he’s come in, the boys have seen someone whose deadly serious about football and has great experience.”

Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s sporting director, agreed.

“Sergii is a composed defender who will provide valuable experience to our defensive line after many years playing at the highest levels both at the club and international levels; he is a solid defender in the air and possesses strong leadership skills having been vice-captain at his previous club,” Henderson said.

He won 17 titles with Shakhtar, among them eight Ukrainian Premier League titles, and played a total 268 club matches across all competitions, including 20 in the UEFA Champions League. He scored 15 goals and had five assists.

Kryvtsov has featured prominently on the international level for Ukraine as well, registering 31 appearances with the senior squad, including appearances in the UEFA Euro 2020 and in the UEFA Nations League.

He represented Ukraine’s U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-21 youth sides before making his debut for the nation’s senior side in 2011. He was a key member of Ukraine’s U-19 side that clinched the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2009.

Inter Miami left for Sarasota on Tuesday, will train there all week and play a preseason scrimmage against the New England Revolution on Thursday.