ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen

Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
MAINE STATE
Stereogum

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series

This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
WASHINGTON STATE
Retro 102.5

Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour

Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy