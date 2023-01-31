Read full article on original website
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series
This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour
Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.
Dark Funeral and Cattle Decapitation Lead 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour
Black metal veterans Dark Funeral are set to headline the 10th annual Decibel Magazine North American tour this summer. Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid will provide support for the trek, which kicks off May 11th in Santa Ana, California, and runs through June 10th in Los Angeles. Ticket...
