Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl 2023: Kelce brothers face off for world title, an NFL first

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

L ock up your china, Donna Kelce, the boys are at again.

Brothers Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles are set to make Super Bowl history when they become the first siblings to face off on the field in the NFL's biggest game.

POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS AFTER SUPERIORS SUSPEND HIM FOR TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE BELIEFS

The Chiefs and Eagles booked their tickets to Super Bowl Sunday, and the Kelce brothers, both previous Super Bowl champions, are set to face each other for the chance at a second championship ring.

"Cool scenario to be in, you know?" Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "My mom can't lose."

The NFL has been home to many famous sibling pairs, including Peyton and Eli Manning and Tiki and Ronde Barber, but never before have two brothers faced each other on the field directly for the Lombardi Trophy, according to a report.

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh coached against one another in the 2013 Super Bowl when John, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, saw his team defeat the San Francisco 49ers under Jim, then the head coach.

"It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him," Travis Kelce said about his brother. "I respect everyone over there in the Eagles organization. You won't see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother, but it's going to be an emotional game, for sure."

Eagles center Jason Kelce had already helped the Eagles defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 when he watched little brother Travis help the Chiefs rise past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, and he admitted he wanted the Chiefs to win.

However, after the final whistle in the AFC championship, Jason Kelce gave the press a simple message.

"That's it for the rest of the year," he said. "I am done being a Chiefs fan."

Now, the talk is left up to the fans, teammates, and coaches.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who scouted the brothers as they worked their way to the NFL, touched on the unique battle about to take place.

"Big brother probably protected Travis from doing some crazy things. He probably talked him from dropping off a ladder into raked-up leaves once or twice," he said Monday. "Listen, they're both at heart very competitive and compassionate is the biggest thing. They care and they care about people and they care about their game."

"They have a good mesh there and a good relationship," Reid added. "I think Travis has grown up a lot. Jason probably came in a bit more mature — Travis was a little immature. But he’s really grown into a good person."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I have invested time in both of those two. ... So, I feel like a part of the family," he said.

The Super Bowl kicks off Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and however it goes down, the Kelce brothers are sure to have quite the conversation about it afterward on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce .

WashingtonExaminer

