'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to Leilani Simon, who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body.
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-US soldier at Fort Stewart gets life in prison for stabbing fellow servicemember to death
FORT STEWART, Ga. — A former U.S. soldier from Georgia who pleaded guilty last year to stabbing and killing a former soldier who'd reported his marijuana use to superiors will spend the rest of his life in prison, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Byron Booker, 29, stabbed 21-year-old Specialist Austin...
Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in prison in barracks stabbing death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Fort Stewart soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a former fellow soldier in his barracks room. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, 29-year-old Byron Booker, of Ludowici, previously pleaded guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the United […]
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?
Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina
MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina. Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing. The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
WIS-TV
SC attorney general, prisons chief renew call to jam cellphones at state prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drug trafficking, human trafficking, and prison riots are all crimes that law enforcement connects to South Carolina inmates getting their hands on cellphones behind bars. The head of the state’s prison system has been wanting to block signals to those phones for years, but to no...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. “Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments. The investigation has linked 3 overdose deaths...
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
