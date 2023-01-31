ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
Jodian Marie

The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

The Center Square

Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
WIS-TV

SC attorney general, prisons chief renew call to jam cellphones at state prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drug trafficking, human trafficking, and prison riots are all crimes that law enforcement connects to South Carolina inmates getting their hands on cellphones behind bars. The head of the state’s prison system has been wanting to block signals to those phones for years, but to no...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
