Can artificial intelligence help stop mass shootings?
A string of six mass shootings in California over less than two weeks, which left 30 dead and 19 injured, has reignited calls that the U.S. address gun violence. President Joe Biden earlier this month pushed for a nationwide ban on assault rifles, while Republicans, who oppose such a measure, have remained largely silent in the aftermath of the attacks. In response to other mass shootings, Republicans have called for improved mental health services. The congressional gridlock and apparent ineffectiveness of California's robust state gun laws have left people searching for alternatives. One relatively new potential solution, the use of artificial intelligence-enhanced security, has drawn interest for its promise of apprehending shooters before a shot is fired. The AI security industry touts cameras that identify suspects loitering outside of a school with weapons, high-tech metal detectors that spot hidden guns, and predictive algorithms that analyze information to flag a potential mass shooter.
FBI investigating Santos' alleged role in service dog fundraiser scheme
The FBI is investigating embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) for his alleged role in a fundraising scheme for a disabled U.S. Navy veteran’s dying service dog, Politico reports. The big picture: Santos is facing a myriad of allegations and several investigations after he was accused of making sweeping fabrications...
New details emerge in Biden classified docs timeline
The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the White House discovered classified documents there from President Biden's time as vice president, multiple outlets reported Tuesday — a detail that was not previously disclosed publicly by the White House. The big picture: It remains unclear what, if...
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California radio station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats. "Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media
Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...
Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme
An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
Marine vet gets 5 years in prison for assaulting officer at Capitol riot
A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Marine Corps veteran to more than five years in prison on Wednesday for assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the Capitol insurrection, per multiple reports. Driving the news: Daniel Ray Caldwell, 51, had pleaded guilty in September to assaulting law enforcement officers with...
Guantánamo Bay detainee who testified about CIA abuse transferred to Belize
Majid Khan, a detainee at the U.S. detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, has been transferred to Belize after completing his sentence, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. The big picture: Khan was the first person to publicly testify about the brutal treatment he experienced as part of the U.S....
FBI ‘lost’ Bryan Kohberger for ‘several alarming hours’ during road trip home: report
The FBI surveillance team tasked with following University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger as he drove across the country lost him almost as soon as he started his journey, according to an author penning a true-crime book about the University of Idaho slayings. The feds had planned to constantly have eyes on the troubled 28-year-old criminology student as he and his dad made the three-day journey from Pullman, Washington, to their family home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. But they lost the suspect almost as soon as he pulled out of the parking lot of his graduate housing, just 10 miles...
LA police prevent possible mass shooting and seize weapons cache in apartment raid
Los Angeles police prevented a possible mass shooting and seized a weapons cache in a raid on an apartment where they found rifles pointed at a public park in the city.Authorities say that Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after LAPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically.Mr Johnson was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, according to KTLA.And when officers searched an apartment at Lumina Hollywood, they say they found high-powered rifles, handguns, shotguns and ammunition.“The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a...
Number of traced "ghost guns" doubled between 2020 and 2021, new report says
The number of so-called suspected "ghost guns" traced and recovered by the federal government more than doubled in 2021 from the year before, according to a report published Wednesday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Why it matters: The increased tracing of ghost guns — also...
U.S. tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over nation
U.S. officials are tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the continental United States. The latest: The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement late Thursday it was monitoring "a potential second incident," but "Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace" as its intelligence agencies work with American partners.
New York AG asks judge to sanction Trump team for "false" denials in lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office asked a judge to sanction former President Trump and related parties on Tuesday, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit. Why it matters: The attorney general's office is seeking the sanctions against the former president,...
Of more than 7,500 threats against members of Congress in 2022, just 22 prosecuted
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress receive thousands of threats a year, though just a fraction of the people who call, mail or email will ever be prosecuted — a situation that’s of great concern to the police who guard members. Just 22 of the 7,501 threats lobbed at members during 2022 led to prosecution, the […] The post Of more than 7,500 threats against members of Congress in 2022, just 22 prosecuted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Man charged in Pelosi attack calls TV station to apologise for not being ‘better prepared’
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer made a bizarre phone call to a San Francisco television newsroom lamenting that he hadn’t been “better prepared” for the assault.David DePape, on the same day authorities released body camera footage from the October incident, called KTVU from San Francisco County Jail, where he is being held on charges including attempted murder. He spoke for more than five minutes to a reporter, who was not allowed to challenge the suspect nor ask follow-up questions, according to the station.In October, DePape allegedly broke into the Pacific Heights home of former...
"Inch by inch" former Rep. Gabby Giffords continues her gun safety fight
Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords displayed her inextinguishable optimism in a New York Times interview published earlier this week about her continued fight for gun safety legislation. Flashback: On Jan. 8, 2011, a gunman shot Giffords at point-blank range as she greeted constituents at a "Congress on your Corner" event at a Safeway outside Tucson.The gunman killed six people, including federal Judge John Roll, Giffords' aide Gabe Zimmerman and 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green.The attacker injured 13 others, including Giffords, who remains partially paralyzed on her right side and struggles to speak because the bullet destroyed the part of her brain that...
