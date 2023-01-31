Read full article on original website
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Exploring the Environment of SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living listing: remodeled Craftsman near Volunteer Park
This is it! A light-filled and beautifully remodeled Craftsman-style home at 1505 17th Ave E in the heart of Capitol Hill that has it all. This home has a great layout with three bedrooms, two recently updated bathrooms, and laundry upstairs. You’ll especially love the primary suite which has an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Don’t miss that this home has a kitchen a chef will love, a sauna, a great backyard, a two-car garage, and extra alley parking. Note! This home isn’t your typical old Craftsman. It was built in the late 80s by a builder for his own family and lovingly updated by the seller. This means you’ll enjoy the peace of mind and low maintenance of a modern home but with the style and charm of a Craftsman-style home.
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
urbnlivn.com
Hardhat tour of GIS Plaza, a 16-unit condo in Bellevue
We recently had a hardhat tour of GIS Plaza, a 16-unit condo building that is just a few months away from completion at 999 110th Ave NE in Bellevue. Developed by GIS Companies the building will serve as their office with the rest of the space housing 16 condo units, 13 units of which will be coming up for sale. Two units have hit the MLS so far (see below). Units range from a studio up to four two-bedrooms. All units come with parking (using a multi-level auto-valet system!) while the two-bedrooms get two spots. And all but one unit will get a storage locker. No rental cap, but no Airbnb. Dues are projected to be $.95 a square foot a month. The building will be managed by CWD.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
downtownbellevue.com
Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue
Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
My Clallam County
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
secretseattle.co
The Best Cheap Eats In Seattle For Under $15, According To Locals
Seattle can be an expensive city to live in, especially if you love food. Luckily, you can still find some amazing Seattle restaurants that offer cheap eats! And who better to ask than the locals? We asked our followers on Instagram and Facebook about the best meals in Seattle for under $15. We ended up with a wide range of affordable recommendations including Mexican food, poke, burgers, pizza, and lots of teriyaki. As one local put it, “If ANYONE says anything other than teriyaki they’re not from Seattle.”
KOMO News
Bed Bath & Beyond closes its Auburn store as company heads toward bankruptcy
AUBURN, Wash. — Bed Bath & Beyond has apparently closed its store at The Outlet Collection Seattle. The company put out an updated store closure list on Monday which includes the already-closed Lakewood location and the Auburn location. A Google search lists the Auburn store as "permanently closed." On...
KING-5
Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made
SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia invites community to discuss Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan Thursday
Olympia is calling on community members to attend an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan on Thursday, February 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting, which will also discuss the project’s Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), will be held in person at the Capital Mall meeting room located near the movie theater across from the Stack 571 restaurant.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Introducing Cosmic Bottles, tavern and bottleshop in Covington
Welcome, Cosmic Bottles, happy to have you aboard!. “We built out in the middle of covid with all the struggles and delays — we almost didn’t open at all,” said Brogan Adams of Cosmic Bottles. “We opened on March 17th, 2021.”. Along with beer lovers in...
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
