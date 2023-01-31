We recently had a hardhat tour of GIS Plaza, a 16-unit condo building that is just a few months away from completion at 999 110th Ave NE in Bellevue. Developed by GIS Companies the building will serve as their office with the rest of the space housing 16 condo units, 13 units of which will be coming up for sale. Two units have hit the MLS so far (see below). Units range from a studio up to four two-bedrooms. All units come with parking (using a multi-level auto-valet system!) while the two-bedrooms get two spots. And all but one unit will get a storage locker. No rental cap, but no Airbnb. Dues are projected to be $.95 a square foot a month. The building will be managed by CWD.

