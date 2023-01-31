ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

An Urban Living listing: remodeled Craftsman near Volunteer Park

This is it! A light-filled and beautifully remodeled Craftsman-style home at 1505 17th Ave E in the heart of Capitol Hill that has it all. This home has a great layout with three bedrooms, two recently updated bathrooms, and laundry upstairs. You’ll especially love the primary suite which has an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Don’t miss that this home has a kitchen a chef will love, a sauna, a great backyard, a two-car garage, and extra alley parking. Note! This home isn’t your typical old Craftsman. It was built in the late 80s by a builder for his own family and lovingly updated by the seller. This means you’ll enjoy the peace of mind and low maintenance of a modern home but with the style and charm of a Craftsman-style home.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
urbnlivn.com

Hardhat tour of GIS Plaza, a 16-unit condo in Bellevue

We recently had a hardhat tour of GIS Plaza, a 16-unit condo building that is just a few months away from completion at 999 110th Ave NE in Bellevue. Developed by GIS Companies the building will serve as their office with the rest of the space housing 16 condo units, 13 units of which will be coming up for sale. Two units have hit the MLS so far (see below). Units range from a studio up to four two-bedrooms. All units come with parking (using a multi-level auto-valet system!) while the two-bedrooms get two spots. And all but one unit will get a storage locker. No rental cap, but no Airbnb. Dues are projected to be $.95 a square foot a month. The building will be managed by CWD.
BELLEVUE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue

Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The Best Cheap Eats In Seattle For Under $15, According To Locals

Seattle can be an expensive city to live in, especially if you love food. Luckily, you can still find some amazing Seattle restaurants that offer cheap eats! And who better to ask than the locals? We asked our followers on Instagram and Facebook about the best meals in Seattle for under $15. We ended up with a wide range of affordable recommendations including Mexican food, poke, burgers, pizza, and lots of teriyaki. As one local put it, “If ANYONE says anything other than teriyaki they’re not from Seattle.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made

SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia invites community to discuss Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan Thursday

Olympia is calling on community members to attend an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan on Thursday, February 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting, which will also discuss the project’s Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), will be held in person at the Capital Mall meeting room located near the movie theater across from the Stack 571 restaurant.
OLYMPIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Introducing Cosmic Bottles, tavern and bottleshop in Covington

Welcome, Cosmic Bottles, happy to have you aboard!. “We built out in the middle of covid with all the struggles and delays — we almost didn’t open at all,” said Brogan Adams of Cosmic Bottles. “We opened on March 17th, 2021.”. Along with beer lovers in...
COVINGTON, WA

