It seems like winning Rookie of the Month has actually been a bad thing. Shane Pinto won it in October, scoring six goals in eight games, but he only has six in the past 42 and has fallen out of contention for the Calder Trophy. Logan Thompson won it the next month, and while he still is one of the best rookies this season, his stats have taken a bit of a tumble as well. Pyotr Kochetkov won it in December before becoming the odd man out in Carolina and ending i[ back with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO