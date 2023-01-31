Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga PD: Passing school bus with flashing red lights is illegal
In Saratoga, repeated incidents of careless driving around school buses have risen to a level of concern with the police department. After repeated incidents of people driving past buses that were stopped to load or unload school children, Chief Mike Morris has issued the town a warning: “Keep the kids safe or get a ticket.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims
Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
msureporter.com
The adventures have officially begun
My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
bigfoot99.com
Law enforcement uses drones in recent missing person case
County law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management made good use of their donated drones in a recent search for a lost person. As reported by Bigfoot 99, two weeks ago, emergency responders were alerted to a missing person. Neal Forbes, a 70-year-old Saratoga man, disappeared east of town, while driving his vehicle. County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman said he and Encampment Police Chief Kevin Shue were asked to bring their drones to aid in the search.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
bigfoot99.com
SER Conservation District working to secure funding to mitigate Boozer Creek flood threat
A small, man-made tributary on the North Platte River south of Saratoga remains a danger to the town during high water. The tributary is known as Boozer Creek. The Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District has a plan to combat the threat the man-made channel poses, but a lack of government funding has stalled the mitigation project.
bigfoot99.com
Your story wanted: Professors collecting stories from Wyoming residents
Your personal story about living in Wyoming, whether it ends happily ever after or not, could wind up in front of state lawmakers and have an impact on future policies. Two University of Wyoming professors are collecting stories from residents, and they’ll be in Carbon County next week. Dr. Jean Garrison is a co-founder of the Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program. The group is traveling the state collecting stories about opportunities or barriers distinctive to each community. Professor Garrison is compiling first-hand accounts of everyday life, both the good and the bad.
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
